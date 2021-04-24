Gerald Winegrad: Requiem for a master birder, Florida's Paul Bithorn

I met Paul on frequent trips to Florida where I would stay with a friend on Key Biscayne, attend Oriole exhibition games, and go out birding. Paul became one of my Florida buddies and the most engaging guide ever. His uncanny knowledge of the landscape and birds of South Florida led me to call him the Oracle of South Florida. He deserved this title as he was an erudite, knowledgeable, generous, and unbelievably humorous man whose joy for life lifted all around him. A former high school football end, avid baseball fan, beer and rum connoisseur, and raconteur extraordinaire, he served as Mayor of his hometown, the Village of Virginia Gardens, for nine years.