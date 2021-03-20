Gerald Winegrad: Spring’s arrival should tempt you to get outdoors around Annapolis | COMMENTARY

This equinox has been celebrated as a time of rebirth and abundance by ancient cultures around the world. The Mayans gathered at the El Castillo pyramid at Chichen Itza, Mexico. It was amazingly designed to produce a serpent shadow at the precise moment of the equinox, and for a period of 30 minutes, a “snake of sunlight” appears to slither down the stairs to the plumed serpent deity of Kukulkan, whose carved head is found at the base. Thousands of people gather there every year to witness this event.