Gerald Winegrad: High electric bills? How to save money and the planet. | COMMENTARY

Wintry weather has triggered mammoth gas and electric bills. Concurrently, more pollutants are pouring into our air and water from burning fossil fuels to warm us and power our electrical use. So how can we greatly reduce our wallet-emptying home energy bills while helping to prevent bay pollution and destruction of our planet?
By conserving energy — the most critical step each of us can take each day to resolve both problems. Many of the measures are easy while others are more challenging — but all of them will save you money and benefit the environment.
Examining what drives home energy usage will help you conserve energy and your money. Here are winter tips from an energy miser and conservationist whose 1,760 square-foot, all-electric home uses 20% less electricity than the top one-fifth of the most energy-efficient homes nearby, with total electric costs last year of $1,000 including heating and air-conditioning.
Keep your thermostat at no more than 65 degrees in winter during the day and wear warm clothes with sweaters. At night, turn it down to 60 before retiring, sleeping with pajamas under heavy blankets. Open thick drapes/curtains to let sun in from screenless windows, then close them at night. Place a plastic magnetic adjustable heat flow deflector on all heat vents.
Check for air leakage around windows and doors. Add weatherstripping/foam as needed. For older homes, consider new energy-efficient windows and doors which we had installed 13 years ago, making a big difference in comfort and energy usage. Have attics checked for proper insulation — we had our attic re-insulated from R19 to R49 as our upstairs was notably colder than downstairs and it worked!
Reduce hot water costs by assuring water heater temperature is set at no more than 120 degrees, using flow restrictors on all faucets and efficient-flow showerheads (invented by the Navy), and washing clothes with full loads. Do not let water run while brushing teeth or shaving and fix leaking faucets and toilets. Take shorter showers.
Have maintenance check-ups on your furnace and heat pump annually and change furnace filters regularly. Install LED lights and turn off all lights, computers, TVs, and other electronic devices when not in use. Attach such devices to energy strips and turn them off when not in use. Purchase only energy-efficient appliances.
Like we do, buy 100% clean wind and solar energy through an electricity supplier you choose. You can beat BGE rates—simply shop online. Install solar panels using major tax incentives—installers give free estimates.
Sign-up for BGE’s free Quick Home Energy Check-up or for the more detailed ENERGY STAR Home Energy Audit ($100). The former is a quick, easy way to assess your home’s energy efficiency while the latter is much more detailed and should be used for older homes. You will start saving money immediately as BGE installs free energy-saving measures that may include LED light bulbs, faucet aerators, efficient-flow showerheads, water heater pipe insulation, and “Smart” power strips.
We all pay a monthly fee on our electric bills (EmPower MD) covering such program — why not use them?
You also can work to see that these measures are used at your offices, schools, and houses of worship.
While considering your home energy use, note that as much as 17% of all nitrogen pollution to the Bay comes from atmospheric deposition from fossil fuel burning to produce electricity. Nitrogen is a major bay polluter leading to dead zones, fish kills, loss of bay grasses, and human infections. Nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, also from fossil fuels, cause acid rain affecting our lands and waters.
Overall, 32% of total U.S. energy-related global warming carbon dioxide emissions come from electrical production. Other much more powerful global warming pollutants like methane come from natural gas production including fracking.
Fossil fuels provide 52% of Maryland’s in-state electrical production with 37% from natural gas and 14% from coal. Nuclear provides 38% with solar and wind at only 5%.
Besides concerns over the cost of our bills, should we not be as concerned over the cost to our air and water quality, and climate with disastrous weather events and forest fires? Or how about the Appalachian women I met whose lives were destroyed by coal extraction where mountain tops are denuded, blown up, and the debris dumped in their stream valleys all to reach coal seams? I think about this often when my heat comes on or when turning a light on.
I also ponder the profound effects of carbon emissions on our wild critters, especially in the Arctic where wolverines, Polar bears, and walrus are experiencing the most severe effects of global warming.
Be an energy saver, not an energy hog—it’s one of the best ways to save the bay and the planet.