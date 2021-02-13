Gerald Winegrad: Legislative combat, an environmentalist’s history | COMMENTARY

I was horrified learning for the first time of the Holocaust from a TV show at age 12. Although my dad was Jewish, we never discussed it even though he fought the Nazis aboard a Navy destroyer escorting supply ships to Murmansk to break Hitler’s back from invading Russia. This genocide still haunts me.
I knew then that I wanted to fight injustice and set my path on becoming an attorney. Even though I was a city slicker growing up in Annapolis, I was fascinated by wildlife. The confluence of these early events led me to my first real job with the National Wildlife Federation in Washington, D.C., after graduating from law school in 1969.
I assembled a coalition that successfully sued the Atomic Energy Commission in 1970 assuring environmental laws applied to the region’s first nuclear power plant at Calvert Cliffs. This victory meant a rigorous analysis and the minimization of air and water quality impacts from the plant, which has operated successfully for 45 years and still provides 34% of our electricity cleanly. The federal court victory has been termed a seminal case.
After serving as a Naval Officer during the Vietnam War, my activism led me to run for and win a seat in the House of Delegates in 1978 on an environmental platform. I well remember being told by a prominent local businessman “To drop that !#*$!% environmental stuff or you won’t get elected.”
I served for four years in the House and 12 years in the Senate where for eight of those years I chaired the Environment Subcommittee and managed nearly all Senate conservation legislation.
I write as another General Assembly session unwinds seemingly oblivious to the desperate need to fight special interests and ramp up lagging Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts.
Laws need to be enacted to combat agricultural pollutants, especially from tons of raw chicken excrement; stop forest loss; prohibit stormwater pollution increases; restore oyster populations by banning wild oyster harvest; and better manage rockfish. None of these problems can be solved by throwing more money at them.
Since leaving the Senate in 1995, I have never wanted to return to elective office until now—to fight for these initiatives rather than see the Bay die a death of a thousand cuts on the grave of political expediency.
Being in the forefront of the struggle for environmental justice is akin to a softer form of combat. Many days in the Senate reminded me of how I felt minutes before kickoff while playing high school and college football. The stomach butterflies fluttering knowing you were going to run full force into another combatant or they were going to run into you. Tackling 240 pounders and falling under them to the hard ground was just part of the game.
Working to make real meaningful environmental change is much most difficult than football. It takes rigorous study and strategic planning while understanding the science and politics. Then, coalition and consensus-building. It also takes “soul”, a deep caring and not the tired mantra “I am for saving the Bay but…”. The most important ingredient is leadership. It is not easy to be out front walking a political plank into deep water.
My environmental leadership in the House led to my being targeted for defeat by powerful special interests in my 1982 race for state Senate. Political Action Committees poured more money into my Republican novice opponent’s coffers than any of the other 500 candidates for the General Assembly including the presiding officers and committee chairs.
I was greeted by a senior senator on my first day in the House as the “Ban the Can Man” for my previous advocacy for mandatory deposits on beverage containers. While my bill to do so several years later was defeated on the House floor, I persisted and developed the Maryland Recycling Act in 1988 as a state senator. This law required all local governments to start or ramp-up recycling activities to meet state-required recycling goals.
I also found that you had to play defense, much like a goalie, in preventing attacks on existing laws and funding for environmental protection. Nearly every environmental victory with which I have been engaged has involved mighty struggles against entrenched and many times well-funded vested interests. Some took years.
Legislative combat victories included the Stormwater Management Act in 1982 requiring land developers to meet state water quality standards for stormwater runoff. The Maryland Agricultural Cost Share Program in 1982 has provided more than $130 million to farmers for grants to implement best management practices to reduce water pollution from erosion, fertilizers, and manure.
I developed The Heritage Conservation Fund for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to acquire and protect sensitive natural areas harboring habitats for rare species and unique natural communities. This year, $3.6 million was allocated and since 1986, 10,000 acres of critical habitat have been protected.
In 1987, I gained enactment of a ban on most boat antifouling paints containing Tributyltin (TBT) a very toxic substance that causes collapses in shellfish populations. I testified by teleconference before the Alaskan legislature which followed our legislation as did the federal government. In 2005, all TBT paints were banned by the EPA and an International Treaty banned TBT antifouling paints globally in 2008.
The Chesapeake Bay and Endangered Species Income Tax Check-off took more than six years to finally gain enactment. Taxpayers have voluntarily contributed $30 million since 1988 for environmental education, Bay restoration projects, tree plantings, and protection and recovery of endangered and rare species.
I managed the Nontidal Wetlands Act (1989) to passage, which protects tens of thousands of bogs and other freshwater wetlands. Working with the late Sen. Jack Cade, the minority Leader, we gained enactment of the Forest Conservation Act (1991) after two years of struggle. This was the first Maryland law to protect forests in developments outside of the Critical Area and is still critical to forest protection.
In 1984, my legislation to impose a moratorium on the rapidly declining rockfish was defeated in committee but led to the DNR enacting a five-year closure effective in 1985 that saved the rockfish. I testified before Congress on legislation enacted that forced the states to close or greatly restrict rockfish harvest.
My most regrettable failure was repeated legislative attempts to require mandatory controls on agricultural nutrient and sediment pollution, the largest source of bay pollution. These legislative attempts from 1989 to 1994 could not overcome the opposition of Gov. William Donald Schaefer’s administration, farm community, and agricultural lobby and their legislative supporters coupled with the failure of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and other green groups to coalesce around these initiatives. These mandatory controls are still lacking and are pivotal to Bay restoration.
The stories of any of these battles could fill a chapter in a book. One of the most bitter and hard-fought battles was over my legislation to ban phosphates in laundry detergents. This became a chapter in Naval Academy Professor Howard Ernst’s book, “Fight for the Bay.” I will cover this in next week’s column.
I like to say my body is like that of a recovering manatee I saw in Florida with propeller scars all over his body. Although I have scars from my legislative battles, I will never give up fighting for the environment and confronting the prevalence of half-measures that do little to change anything.