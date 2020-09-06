Gerald Winegrad: Rain happens. It’s what we do next that matters. | COMMENTARY

While serving on the nascent Annapolis Environmental Commission in 1975, I was surprised to learn that the major source of local water contamination came from the runoff of rain and snowmelt from developed land. Elected to the House of Delegates, I gained passage of Maryland’s 1982 Stormwater Management Law, the first to regulate stormwater flows.
While helpful, the law failed to staunch existing and increasing new untreated stormwater runoff from reaching our creeks, and bay. Stormwater runs off land from sheet flow and also is conveyed through 38,007 county storm drain inlets, 985 miles of pipes, and 6,188 outfalls. Because hundreds of thousands of acres of forests and open space were converted to impervious surfaces since 1982, stormwater pollution is increasing not decreasing as required. .
Some stormwater naturally reaches surface waters. But most evaporates or slowly replenishes groundwater, the source of our water supply. With the destruction of half of our forests and two-thirds of wetlands and the addition of impervious surfaces, stormwater reaching our waters increased exponentially. A one-acre forest during a one-inch rainfall event releases 750 gallons of runoff; a parking lot releases 27,000 gallons!
We have covered natural areas with more than 32,000 acres of impervious surfaces in this county— roads, houses, malls, parking lots, offices and warehouses. Most stormwater is conveyed untreated to the nearest stream and hence to the Bay, replacing nature’s absorption system of forests and wetlands exacerbating flooding and with serious consequences for water quality.
Most people think of rain as a cleansing force but we have poisoned rainwater from air emissions and surface pollutants. As it flows across land, stormwater picks up nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment, the Bay’s three major pollutants. In Maryland, stormwater contributes 21% of nitrogen, 38% of phosphorus, and 60% of all sediment from non-natural sources.
The stormwater nutrients come from fertilizer, pet waste, septic systems, and vehicle and power plant emissions. Sediment comes from developments, farms, and erosion as coursing stormwater through channels erode stream banks. In 2019, stormwater added 40 million pounds of nitrogen to the Bay and 1.7 billion pounds of sediment
Stormwater contains a toxic stew from oil, grease, mercury, lead, vehicle coolants, pesticides, and bacteria and viruses. 75% of the Bay’s tidal waters are impaired by chemicals, which can harm both humans and wildlife.
When it rains 0.5 inches or more, county beaches are under a no swimming advisory for at least 48 hours due to elevated bacteria levels. Extremely high levels occurred after last month’s heavy rains.
A new report by the Environmental Integrity project documents how “Maryland is effectively giving up and walking away from its stormwater commitments” as is Pennsylvania. Maryland’s “backsliding” will add 249,000 pounds of nitrogen per year by 2025 instead of the 1.3 million-pound annual reduction pledged in 2012. Maryland’s plan calls for fewer rain gardens (zero instead of 34,716 acres), less permeable pavement (zero acres instead of 350), and less planting of forest along urban streams (zero instead of 26,430 acres), among other retreats.
Abdicating its leadership, Maryland seeks to shift blame to Pennsylvania while allowing local governments to escape their detailed stormwater numeric nutrient and sediment reductions for a softer approach.
The county has one of the better stormwater remediation programs with $25 million a year coming from the stormwater fee billed on impervious surfaces via property tax bills. I pay $89.25 for my 1,700 sq. ft. home. These funds are leveraged with other state and federal grants but are still far short of the county’s estimated cost of $900 million to remediate stormwater pollution.
Despite the expenditure of more than $82 million on 235 remediation projects, the county is far from meeting its original stormwater pollution reductions for 2025, meeting only 14% of planned reductions for nitrogen, 28% for phosphorus, and 53% for sediment.
This retreat is occurring as Maryland expects 2.2 million additional pounds of nitrogen from global warming as both the intensity and amount of rain from storm events increase.
We need to aggressively address new stormwater by making sure all new development does not increase the rate, volume, or pollutant loads of stormwater and adopt laws to assure no net loss of forest as Annapolis did.
For the expensive job of fixing existing stormwater problems, there needs to be much more investment in stormwater remediation projects. Gov. Larry Hogan ran against the state stormwater, fee calling it a rain tax, leading to repeal of the necessary polluter pays funding and now his retrenching stormwater commitments.
We all can do our part at our homes and offices with rain barrels, rain gardens, and proper disposal of pet waste. In developed areas like our county, stormwater is an even more dominant pollution source which means we must act on stormwater to have any chance of restoring water quality.