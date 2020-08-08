Gerald Winegrad: Wildlife extinction looms from wanton human behavior | Commentary

We unleash invasive species like black rats, domestic cats, and Burmese pythons into the wild causing wildlife Armageddon. About 90% of all bird and reptile extinctions and 68% of mammal extinctions have occurred on islands mostly from introduced rats, cats, and other invasives. Feral cats on islands are responsible for 14% of all such extinctions and can kill more than a million nesting seabirds on an island in one year.