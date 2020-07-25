Gerald Winegrad: Abusive land practices started with colonization | COMMENTARY

In 19 years of formal education in Maryland beginning in 1950, I neither heard nor read a word concerning the genocide of Native Americans.
From 1492 to 1650, European invaders caused a catastrophic 89% decline from 54 million natives in the Americas to 5.6 million. Nor was there mention of NAZI extermination of 6 million Jews even though death camps were liberated only five years before I started school.
Instead, we were taught of the heroic Columbus discovering America and of brave white European colonizers taming the wilderness. The good cowboy and bad Indian mentality prevailed None of this was true.
Columbus called natives “Indians” because in searching for India, he thought he had found the East Indies. Native people inhabited the Americas at least 15,000 years ago. The first European “discoverer” was Viking Leif Eriksson landing in Labrador in 1000 AD.
European expeditions to the New World were financed by kings and private land companies. The driving principle was exploitation. The 1632 charter from King Charles I to Lord Baltimore granted him land called Maryland. There was no consideration of the owners/occupiers of this land only that it was “partly occupied by Savages, having no knowledge of the Divine Being.”
By virtue of military conquest (invasion), the king gave the land away keeping a cut of profits including “a fifth Part of all Gold and Silver Ore” and dues and customs from shipments of the largesse.
The charter provided that the “New Colony should happily increase by a Multitude of People and….be more firmly secured from Incursions of Savages, or of other Enemies, Pirates, and Ravagers.” Lord Baltimore was to “wage war against so many barbarous Nations, other Enemies in so remote a Region and to vanquish and captivate them, and the Captives to put to Death, or, according to their Discretion” to enslave them.
The idea of colonization was to seize the land of “savages” exploit land for profit, and deal with “savages” as the land barons saw fit.
In 1607, English colonists arrived in Jamestown financed by the Virginia Company, a venture capital group of land speculators seeing quick returns. Charles Mann wrote that this caused "convulsive and permanent change in the American landscape" and "an end to an ecosystem." Settlers destroyed a native empire and changed the landscape from the ground up using destructive forest clearing practices and intensive agriculture to grow tobacco and the importation of African-American slaves in 1619 to ramp up profits.
Non-native species were introduced as were farm animals. The natives did not have horses, cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, or chickens, nor did they have resistance to illnesses like malaria, smallpox, measles, and typhoid with devastating effects.
Colonizers nearly eliminated many wildlife species important to Native Americans including the American bison. Bison were slaughtered and reduced from 30 million to a few hundred by 1900. The country’s generals and politicians, including President Ulysses S. Grant, saw the destruction of bison as a solution to the country’s “Indian Problem.”
Gen. Phillip Sheridan, tasked with forcing Native Americans off the Great Plains and onto reservations, viewed the extermination of bison and his victory over the Native Americans as one inextricable mission. A colonel told a wealthy hunter who felt a shiver of guilt after he shot 30 bulls: “Kill every buffalo you can! Every buffalo dead is an Indian gone.”
The British system of land use was thrust on our continent where savages and their lands were to be tamed for profit. The young United States carried on these policies banishing 80,000 Natives to west of the Mississippi in the 1830s with 25,000 dying. This exterminatory violence forcibly made Natives abandon their schools, farms, and carpentry shops and endure an arduous journey to Oklahoma known as the Trail of Tears. Escapees were shot.
Beginning in the late 19th century, many Native American children were forced to attend government or church-operated boarding schools founded to Americanize them, eliminating traditional tribal ways. Separated from families and cultural ways, children were forbidden to speak their Native languages or wear traditional clothing and to give up their Native names. Traditional religious practices were replaced with Christianity.
Their land and culture stolen, the Native peoples are now the lowest rung in American society beset by the highest rates of suicide, drug addiction, unemployment, and COVID-19 infections and poor health care and schools.
Intensive farming practices destroyed nearly half of all forests in the Bay watershed and more than two-thirds of the wetlands. This began the decline of the Chesapeake. We still have not reformed the rapacious land abuse policies we inherited from the invaders.
Years after my formal education ended, learning of this white supremacist extermination of Natives causes me to ask: who were the real savages?