Gerald Winegrad: There’s a camel at the root of the manger and magi story

The manger scene is an endearing aspect of Christmas — three Magi bearing gifts and their camels joining shepherds paying homage to baby Jesus with Mary and Joseph and lambs and donkeys. It is an important part of Christian tradition depicted around the world.
In a Christmas sermon, I was surprised to learn some of the myths about this 2,000-year-old event. Not pretending to be a Biblical scholar, I share what my research revealed about this tradition which lacks direct witness reports.
Matthew’s gospel is the only one of four gospels to mention the Magi. Matthew reports that they came “from the east” to worship the “king of the Jews”. The number of “wise men” is not mentioned. Historical assumptions settled on three since Matthew reported they brought three gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. In Eastern Christianity, the Magi often number 12. Epiphany, or Three Kings’ Day, occurs 12 days after Christmas.
From Matthew, we know that a Roman census brought Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem. The Magi observed Jesus’ “star at its rising and … they stopped over the place where the child was. On entering the house, they saw the child with Mary his mother; and they knelt down and paid him homage.” These men were not Kings and no one knows with certainty how many there were.
Some scholars have concluded that Magi refers to Arabian priest-like astrologists whose use of the occult led to the English term “magic.” They were likely from Arabia — present-day Jordan, Syria, and Saudi Arabia. The Nabateans controlled Arabia and the Incense Route with frankincense and myrrh key expensive trade products. Frankincense was made from the gum of sap from bushes that only grew in eastern Arabia. Myrrh was made from native Arabian peninsula bushes and was another Nabatean cash crop. The gold from mines in western Arabia was considered the purest in the world.
The Magi may not have traveled by camel. Some researchers believe wealthy Arabian travelers rode more comfortable and swifter Arabian horses. Or, they could have walked.
As a youngster, I remember setting up a miniature manger scene under our Christmas tree with molded clay-like figurines. With my life-long fascination with wildlife, I was drawn to the camels and remember intensively studying them on my visits to the Baltimore Zoo.
Dromedary or Arabian camels were abundant at the time and widely used for transporting people and goods. These one-humped camels could have brought the Magi to Bethlehem. The dromedary is mentioned 62 times in the Bible, carrying valuable loads and used in war. Documented camel cavalries first occurred in 853 BC and still persist and were used in WWII.
The only other true camel is the two-humped Bactrian camel which is critically endangered in the wild (1,000 left) and found only in the Gobi Desert of Mongolia and China. Domesticated Bactrians are found throughout the Mid and Far East with the most in China.
Camels have been domesticated for at least 3,500 years and used for transport, meat, milk, and textiles including Camel hair jackets.
Camel’s humps store fat which is converted to energy when sustenance is not available. These humps give camels their legendary ability to endure long periods of travel of up to 120 miles a day with a rider. They can travel 35 miles carrying 1,200 pound loads — without water even in harsh desert conditions. When camels refill, they can soak up 30 gallons of water in only 13 minutes.
Camels can live 50 years and reach 1,800 pounds. They rarely sweat, helping to conserve fluids. Their nostrils close with bushy eyebrows and two rows of long eyelashes keeping sand out. They do not have hooves but deploy big, flat footpads to navigate shifting desert sands.
Camels can run 40 mph in short bursts and sustain speeds of 25 mph for an hour. Professional camel racing is a popular sport in Western Asia, Africa and Australia.
Starting in 1856, the Army brought dromedary camel and camel drivers back from Egypt and Turkey to Texas for operations in the arid desert regions of the Southwest. Their use ended during the Civil War. The last camels were seen wandering in Arizona in 1891.
Australia imported dromedaries beginning in 1860, eventually releasing them by the 1930s. By 2008, the feral camel population had grown to 1 million. Culling reduced the numbers to 300,000.
Four camel cousins are recognized, all in South America: guanaco, vicuña, alpaca, and llama.
I was lucky to ride a dromedary along a river in Kenya while mongooses scurried around and Nile Crocodiles lurked nearby. If I were to have a pet, it would be a dromedary.
I still choose to believe these kings of the desert brought the Magi to Bethlehem and belong in the manger scene.