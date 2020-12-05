Gerald Winegrad: Gray squirrels are the most common wild animal around us | COMMENTARY

This mammalian munching machine eats a varied diet preferring acorns and nuts and also feasting on berries, fruits, buds, fungi, insects, bird eggs and nestlings. They have 22 teeth and must chew regularly as their sharp incisors grow as they age. They are masters at finding ways to raid bird feeders. My heavy plastic baffle on an old feeder was chewed away so they could reach the seeds proving they can chew through almost anything.