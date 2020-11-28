Gerald Winegrad: Pittman’s $50 deer bounty won’t help, but these strategies could curb our out of control herd

County Recreation and Parks has 15,000 acres it manages with many parks and natural areas overrun with deer. The County allows well-trained hunters during the hunting season to hunt at only three sites: Magothy Greenway Natural Area, Glendening Nature Preserve, and Jug Bay Farm Preserve. The hunt is limited to mornings before 11 a.m. on just eight days in each area. Deer hunting should be expanded to much more county land with more hunting days.