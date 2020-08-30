Gerald Winegrad: Maryland is trying to hide its failure on Chesapeake cleanup behind Pennsylvania’s | COMMENTARY

EPA and the states blame these failures on the weather — excessive rainfall in 2018-2019. The bay is full of such excuses and broken promises while the EPA fails to enforce the Clean Water Act and impose sanctions to force compliance. The results: 62% of the bay’s waters remain polluted; critical bay grasses and oysters in serious decline; waters closed for swimming after rainstorms; flesh-eating diseases threatening humans; and dead zones still not under control. The bay is dying a death of a thousand cuts.