Gerald Winegrad: These four pollution sources stand in the way of a better Chesapeake Bay

The continued clearing of forest exacerbates runoff problems. Half of our forests are gone from 1607, and the loss continues. Anne Arundel County lost 2,356 acres from 2013 to 2017 and yet failed to pass a no net loss bill as the City of Annapolis did in 2018. We cannot restore water quality without protecting our forests. It is imperative that the state enacts a true no-net loss of forest bill like Annapolis’ to assure no forest is lost to development by requiring 100% reforestation.