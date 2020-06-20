Gerald Winegrad: Farms and King Chicken stand in the way of a cleaner Chesapeake Bay

At the root of the flailing efforts to restore the Chesapeake Bay is the failure to aggressively regulate agriculture, the biggest source of pollutants.
The good news: reducing farm pollutants is the cheapest per pound to reduce of pollution sources. The bad news: agriculture is the least regulated and most politically difficult to address.
Farming operations are a leaky business covering 24% of the bay watershed and sending 59% of the nitrogen, 45% of phosphorus, and 48% of sediment to the bay from non-natural sources. These pollutants impede water quality and fuel dead zones and flesh-eating bacteria from huge amounts of manure, fertilizers, and air emissions.
The bay watershed was once 95% forested, but more than one-half of the forests and wetlands were destroyed for agricultural food crops and tobacco, a major blow to the Chesapeake’s ecosystem.
The 20th century Green Revolution brought intensive use of nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers leading to increased nutrient flows. In 2018, 119 million pounds of nitrogen flowed from farms to the Bay, the equivalent weight of 10,000 African bull elephants.
By comparison, 44 million pounds flowed from wastewater and septic tanks from18 million people. Raw manure dumped on farm fields is not treated, wastewater is treated removing 96% of nitrogen.
The greatest success in bay restoration is massive nutrient reductions from point sources — pipes — from advanced sewerage treatment and industrial discharges and from air emissions. Remarkably, from 1985 to 2018, wastewater nitrogen was reduced by 57 million pounds a year, a 61% reduction while human population increased from 13 million to 18 million.
This took billions of dollars from taxpayers such as Maryland’s Bay Restoration Fund (Flush Tax) with $1.6 billion spent from $60 annually on our water and sewer bills.
These point sources are strictly regulated by Clean Water and Air Act permits but agriculture won exemptions from these critical laws, except for concentrated animal operations.
In 1982, I gained the enactment of the Maryland Agricultural Cost Share Program which has funneled $150 million to farmers for Best Management Practices like cover crops, manure treatment lagoons, and stream buffers. Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds also go to farmers for BMP.
In 2019, 40% of all U.S. farm income came from federal government payments to farmers, some of them multi-millionaires and international corporations running huge farm operations. Agriculture, the most subsidized U.S. industry, is also the biggest polluter.
It is way past time for farms to be held accountable for their pollution just as wastewater treatment plants have been.
Here are proposed measures developed by the best agricultural specialist PhDs who worked with me and other bay leaders:
- Develop plans for environmentally sound manure reuse/disposal with costs shared by corporate chicken processors, growers, and government cost-share funds.
- Regulate placing manure on farmland the same as for cleansed biosolids from advanced human wastewater treatment plants, especially from 609 million chickens raised in 5,000 Eastern Shore chicken houses: no manure on phosphorus saturated soils; incorporate manure into soils within 24 hours; and 200-foot setbacks from waterways.
- Expand animal operation permits to all but the smallest operators with enforcement assured by Environment Departments, not Agriculture Departments.
- Inspection by independent third-party entities of BMP to assure effectiveness.
- Require whole-farm water quality plans using next-generation nutrient management, clear targets and enforcement.
Most Delmarva soils are already phosphorus-saturated from years of manure dumping and continued manure application must end.
Maryland politicians must overcome their inability to take on the dominating chicken production giants — King Chicken — as West Virginia confronts King Coal in their state. Maryland chicken production, including the nitrogen-intensive corn and soybeans grown to feed chickens, accounts for 60% of gross agricultural income.
About 30% of chickens are exported overseas. The huge operations are able to produce cheap chicken, but this comes at a major cost to the environment including nitrate contamination of drinking water wells and from ammonia emissions triggering asthma attacks and even pneumonia.
King Chicken needs to take ownership of the manure, not leaving it up to small farmers.
Agribusiness has long fought to prevent any regulation of their pollutants. As major gains from wastewater dwindle, to save the Bay agribusiness must take responsibility for their pollution. All farms should adhere to strict advanced nutrient management plans
Mandated pollutant reductions by 2025 cannot be met without such aggressive measures. Current attitudes and near-sighted leadership, including from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation which has adopted a soft approach to farm pollution of simply sending them more taxpayer money, will fail.
Having done the “easier things”, bold new actions are needed and not just more funding as voluntary efforts and weak enforcement will doom the Bay to its ecological death unless we stem the flow of farm pollutants. The fate of the Chesapeake is at stake.
Gerald Winegrad represented the greater Annapolis area in the Legislature for 16 years, where he championed efforts to restore the Chesapeake Bay. He served on the tri-State Chesapeake Bay Commission and taught graduate courses in bay restoration and wildlife management he authored. Contact him at gwwabc@comcast.net.