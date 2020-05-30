Gerald Winegrad: There is no ‘away’ for our trash. Here’s where it goes.

Have you ever wondered where the garbage you throw “away” or the water you flush “away” goes? I can assure you it does not go away — it goes somewhere else.
Let’s start with household products that wind up as solid waste.
Anne Arundel County has an excellent system of solid waste management providing 160,250 curbside customers three separate curbside collection options: trash, mixed recyclables, and yard waste. These are collected by 106 privately owned trucks.
The vast majority of trash is hauled to the Waste Management (WM) transfer facility in Jessup, loaded into rail cars, transported to King George, Virginia, and buried in a WM landfill. Yes, folks, your garbage you throw away does not disappear — it winds up buried in Virginia, some of it taking hundreds of years to decompose and emitting methane, a very powerful greenhouse gas.
Recyclables, including all paper products, glass, plastic, and cans are collected and taken to the WM Materials Recovery Facility in Elkridge. Baltimore, Carroll, and other counties also use this facility.
Most all yard waste is taken to the Millersville Landfill where it is composted by a contractor.
Your recycled glass is used for roads at the Virginia landfill and fill for other projects. Your cardboard is sold and made into new cardboard. Mixed paper goes by truck in containers to the Baltimore port and is shipped for reuse to India and Southeast Asia.
Plastic bottles and other plastics are sold directly to U.S. companies like Mohawk for use in carpeting or to Trex for plastic decks and park trails. Aluminum cans and clean foil go back into aluminum cans with Budweiser advertising a can of Bud becoming another can of Bud in 60 days. Metal cans are reused in steel making and in other products.
Some 15% of materials placed in recycling bins are not recyclable and go to the Baltimore waste-to-energy plant. Please be careful and follow county guidance on what you put into your recycling bin.
Composted yard waste is sold commercially for use in gardens and parks and offered free to county residents.
It is much less expensive to manage recyclables — $10/ton for mixed recyclables and $24/ton for yard waste composting versus $45/ton for landfilling trash. Recycling makes cents!
That’s one good reason the county supports an expansive recycling program, which we all should fully use.
The county also provides recycling facilities at the Millersville site as well as other sites, recycling everything from old toilets and water heaters which I did when I replaced my three old five-gallon flush toilets with 1.26 gallon versions and put in a new hot water heater.
Old tires, cut brush, computers, VCRs, DVD players, and other electronics also can be taken to County Recycling Centers. Large wheeled recycling bins as well as compost bins are available to county residents for free. The County also conducts hazardous waste days where it collects paint, oil, and other household chemicals at Millersville and other collection centers.
You should never dispose of these chemicals in the trash or dump them down toilets or stormwater drains. All of these recycling and trash options are provided for $298 a year much, less then surrounding counties.
My wife and I recycle 95% of our solid waste, including taking all plastic bags to food stores. You should never put them in recycling bins as they clog the sorting belts.
The average 500 square-foot composite Trex deck contains more than 140,000 recycled plastic bags, films, and wraps. We also give clothing and other household items to charitable groups.
Much more could be recycled as county recycling rates are stuck at 45% of solid waste and should be as high as 70%. Besides saving millions of dollars, recycling can avoid cutting millions of trees, save millions of gallons of gas, and billions of gallons of water, while eliminating millions of pounds of air pollutants and saving tens of millions of kilowatts of electricity.
Recycling also creates jobs as 140 people are employed at the WM Materials Recovery Facility in the county.
Last year 195,372 tons of solid waste were collected at curbside. This is as much as 4,342 Boeing 737 jets weigh.
Solid waste consisted of 117,800 tons of trash, 55,722 tons of recyclables, and 21,850 tons of yard wastes. The average household produced 2,483 pounds of solid waste. Last year, $56 million was spent by the county on all solid waste processing. Commercial solid waste is not included.
How we can overcome barriers and each person take responsibility to increase their recycling to at least 70% — and don’t forget the three Rs: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.
Next week’s column: where does our wastewater go when we flush our toilets, wash dishes and clothes, and shower. Remember, there is no “away."
