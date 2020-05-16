Gerald Winegrad: Ancient ritual of the horseshoe crab

Horseshoe crabs (Limulus polyphemus) will be crawling out of the water to lay their eggs in sandy beaches much like sea turtles. With glove-like claws on its front legs of six pairs, the male grasps the female’s much larger shell, is pulled up the beach to the high tide line, pausing every few feet to dig a hole and deposit up to 20,000 pearly green, BB-sized eggs. The male fertilizes the eggs and other males join in the orgy. The female may deposit 88,000 eggs over several days.