Gerald Winegrad: Fifty years after the first Earth Day, we face greater challenges

The first Earth Day on April 22, 1970 saw 20 million Americans take the streets around the country for the largest organized demonstration. U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson conceived of the day to force environmental protection “permanently onto the national political agenda.”
In February 1970, I attended the senator’s first planning meeting with other representatives of national conservation groups while working for the National Wildlife Federation, my first real job after graduating from law school. But on March 15, I reported to Newport Rhode Island during the height of the Vietnam War as a newly minted Navy lieutenant and missed the big day.
Neglect of the environment and the idealism of the 1960s converged in a massive rally to help stimulate major bi-partisan actions by the Democratically controlled Congress supported by President Richard Nixon. These landmark statutes included the Clean Water and Air Acts, Endangered Species Act, and the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency. DDT, lead paint, and lead in gas all were banned.
These laws led to cleaner water and air, less toxic chemical contamination, and better protection for wildlife. Most importantly, they brought real change to our country in prioritizing environmental protection.
Fifty years later as our nation has thrived economically, we find greater challenges with global warming already taking a toll on our planet and lives and the Sixth Great Extinction threatening 1 million species of plants and animals.
Such insidious assaults on our natural world go unresolved as we no longer have the bi-partisan cooperation of 1970 or even the 1980s and 1990s while I served in the Maryland Senate. President Donald Trump’s administration has taken us backward.
Since that first Earth Day, the U.S. population increased from 205 million to 329 million and per capita consumption of land and most other resources soared. Global population increased from 3.7 billion to 7.8 billion. The resultant devastation of forests and wetlands exacerbates species decline, global warming, and air and water quality.
Fossil fuels still account for 63% of our power, with renewable wind and solar at only 10%. Global warming gasses set a record in 2019, the second warmest year on record. Coral reefs are experiencing bleaching on a scale never seen before, due to global warming.
Record temperatures led to a massive forest fire in Australia last year scorching an area twice the size of Maryland, killing 26 people, destroying 2,000 homes, and killing more than 1 billion animals.
We should be prepared for such events as the Western United States is in its first climate-induced megadrought. And we are vulnerable here in Chesapeake Bay country to climate change-induced flooding as never before. The Trump administration response: withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord and repeal of sensible measures to improve energy efficiency in cars and appliances, as well as promoting more coal burning.
The formal Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts have stalled as the president tries to defund the Bay Program and through the EPA, turn mandatory pollution limits into mere goals. This is occurring as oyster populations have collapsed and people contract flesh-eating diseases from water contact.
Each year, 8.8 million tons of plastic enters oceans killing millions of marine animals. Many species of fish are in decline from pollution and overfishing. Red tides in Florida threaten human health and kill manatees, sea turtles, and fish.
For those in denial or unconcerned as they do not believe the environmental crises affect them, consider that scientists believe that the start of the coronavirus pandemic originated from human contact among captured wild animals on sale in a market in Wuhan, China. The World Health Organization estimates that 75% of emerging infections come from such wild animal trade and has called for their closure.
Both the 2003 SARS pandemic and the Ebola crises likely came from human contact with bush meat. Scientists note that “it’s pretty clear that climate change is likely to lead to an uptick in future epidemics caused by viruses and other pathogens.”
About 70% percent of all new drugs introduced in the United States in the past 25 years have been derived from animals and plants. We may be exterminating the source of new products to eliminate human suffering and prevent deaths, including from pandemics.
With U.S. and global populations set to increase substantially (Africa doubling its population by 2050), the question is what can we do, and should we be optimistic for the future? We must reignite the fierce energy of the first Earth Day and recognize the existential threat we face as we live in an environmental nightmare. The partisan divide must be ended,
This will mean radically changing ecologically, economically, and socially. We need a marriage of civil rights and environmentalism. We need to kick anti-environmentalists out of office and elect true-green candidates.
In my lifetime, Adolph Hitler was defeated as was Japan to end World War II; Jackie Robinson played Major League Baseball. schools were integrated, and other barriers to integration fell. We sent men to land on the moon; the Berlin Wall fell; the USSR fell apart; and the internet sparked a global communications revolution.
I know if we focused on these environmental threats they could be overcome. But, does the political courage exist?
As I have become older, instead of being softer, I have become more radical and believe we need to take to the streets with unrelenting protests like 17-year old Greta Thunberg has led. She is one of my heroes.
Let us follow her lead and work to affect the radical changes on which all life on this planet depends. I see no other way.