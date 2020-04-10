Gerald Winegrad: What kills millions of birds and small mammals every year? Free-roaming cats.

Like an epidemic, 1.4 billion–3.7 billion birds and 6.9 billion–20.7 billion mammals are slaughtered annually in the United States. Victims include endangered species such as sea turtles and critters like chipmunks, rabbits, and squirrels.
This killing extends to reptiles and amphibians. These victims, many of them babies, die from penetrations into their skulls and brains or suffer slow and agonizing deaths from puncture wounds.
Recently, scientists concluded that this killer causes substantially more wildlife mortality than previously thought and is likely the single greatest source of anthropogenic mortality — more than from pesticides, shooting, wind turbines, and window strikes combined.
And yet, most conservation groups and governmental agencies remain silent over this killing and refuse to address this slaughter of native wildlife.
What is the source of these billions of wildlife deaths every year? Fifty million or more free-roaming domestic cats (felis catus). But it is people who enable these recurring deaths by allowing cats to roam free or supporting feral cat colonies or trap, vaccinate, neuter, and release programs.
The domestic cat is a direct descendant from the African wildcat (felis silvestris lybica) that originated in the Near East Fertile Crescent. These wildcats responded to acceptance by humans beginning 10,000 years ago and became domesticated in the Middle East and Egypt. The African wildcat is still found in Africa and the Middle East.
Their predatory instincts and stealth hunting techniques have been passed on to domestic cats. Even if your kitty appears cuddly and harmless in your home and is well fed, instinctively all cats will kill other animals even if they do not consume them. Well-fed cats can kill more birds and small mammals because they are healthier and can hunt better.
There are about 84 million owned pet cats in the United States., with many allowed to roam free. Estimates of feral cats range from 30 million to 80 million. Owned cats take 31% of the 1.4 billion to 3.7 billion birds killed annually. TVNR cats and those in feral cat feeding colonies kill millions of birds and other wildlife.
Domestic cats were not found in North America until brought by ships during the colonial period and were not abundant in the United States until the late 1800s. The invasive, non-native cat has become a significant contributor to diminishing wildlife. Loss of wildlife habitat is the leading cause of declining wildlife populations, but scientists now list invasive species, including cats, as the second most serious threat to bird populations worldwide. Domestic cats are considered primarily responsible for the extinction of 33 bird species since the 1600s.
The solution is simple: keep all cats indoors, neuter them, and eliminate all free-roaming cats either through adoption or humane euthanizing. Free-roaming cats are exposed to injury, disease, parasites, and death from motor vehicles, and become lost or poisoned. Cats also transmit diseases and parasites such as rabies, cat-scratch fever, and toxoplasmosis to other cats, wildlife (mountain lions), and to people.
Cats are the leading carrier of rabies among domestic animals. If you care about cats, keep them indoors as they will live longer, safer lives and not kill wildlife. TVNR is the palliative offered by cat fanciers, but it is costly and does not work to prevent wildlife killing or cat population growth and is considered inhumane by PETA.
While working at American Bird Conservancy, I helped start the CATS INDOORS! Program because of my love for wildlife and my long history of having a pet cat. My last pet was Molly The Cat who I inherited from my mom and kept until Molly’s passing at age 18.
Of the 36 species of wild cats in the world, 80% are declining and seven are in danger of extinction, including the largest, the tiger, reduced to 3,900 from 100,000 a century ago. Lions have dropped from 200,000 to 20,000. Only 7,100 cheetahs are left. Jaguars, the largest cat in the western hemisphere, have been eradicated from 40% of their range and were reduced to 15,000 by hunting 18,000 jaguars each year until 1973.
The Florida panther is a North American cougar and numbers a perilously low 230. If just one-fourth of the attention and money spent on domestic cats were spent on these iconic big cats, perhaps they might thrive again.
If you care about domestic cats and wildlife, keep cats indoors and eliminate free-roaming ones from the wild and never support feral cat colonies or TVNR. The future of our native wildlife depends on it.