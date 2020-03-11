Gerald Winegrad: Return of the osprey marks the true start of the Chesapeake spring

More than any other species in Chesapeake Bay country, the returning osprey represents the change that is upon us as winter begins to turn to spring. I wait with anticipation for the first Osprey heralding a new beginning in nature’s cycle.
These winged warriors are not just any ordinary critter. Each spring, they migrate back from their winter home in South America. One bird banded on the Patuxent was found in Bolivia, 3,800 miles away. Ospreys from Maryland have also been seen in the Brazilian Amazon, but most winter in northern South America.
Fish compose 99 percent of the diet of these birds of prey so they must go south to assure a winter supply in ice-free waters.
I am saddened to see them leave each September as it signals the end of summer with shorter days and less time for dinner on our deck overlooking Oyster Creek. The skies will be devoid of these beautiful flying machines with wingspans up to six feet. I miss their high-pitched peep-whistling which I hear daily from mid-March into September.
Osprey are found on all continents except Antarctica, but the Chesapeake Bay supports the largest breeding population in the world, about 10,000 pairs. This is more than 20% of the U.S. population. Global population is estimated at 500,000 total birds.
The osprey has returned in another important way: it was nearly wiped out with widespread use of DDT, causing egg thinning and death of young birds. When DDT was banned in 1972, only 1,450 breeding pairs were left in bay country.
This ban, coupled with full protection by U.S. law, resulted in a steady increase in population. The erection of artificial nesting platforms has helped populations of this raptor. Osprey expert Greg Kearns has put up 62 nesting platforms on the Patuxent and can share expertise on how to build these helpful platforms.
Ospreys use other manmade structures including light stanchions, telephone poles, channel markers, and I have seen them nesting on an abandoned boat (successful) and on our community pier (unsuccessful). Eggs hatch at about 38 days and chicks fledge at about 55 days.
Threats remain as overharvest of menhaden, the oily fish ospreys prefer, have forced diet changes. Ocean trawl menhaden overharvest has been going on in Virginia for years as Virginia defies federal catch limits. Rockfish also have been affected by menhaden overharvest.
Migrating Bay-banded ospreys are discovered shot in Central and South America especially at fish farms in Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador. Some researchers speculate that people must be eating them as they are shot in other areas.
There is much to admire about these comeback kids. Ospreys are monogamous, mate for life with high nest fidelity, and both parents take part in chick-rearing.
Females are 25 percent larger than males and have a more pronounced necklace of brown spots across their breast. They typically produce three eggs and about two chicks survive. Mortality is high for first-year birds, perhaps at 50 percent. Osprey average life spans are between 8 and 10 years, but they can live into their 20s.
This sea hawk is a superb hunter, hovering over the water sometimes at 125 feet with eyesight that permits spotting fish below the surface. Then, they plunge dive catching a fish in its talons, sometimes with its whole body submerged. Osprey close their third eyelid when diving — like goggles — to see underwater.
Ospreys have a reversible outer toe that allows them to grasp with two toes in front and two behind. Barbed pads on their soles help them grip slippery fish. Fish are carried head-first for less wind resistance. They have a high success rate, averaging 25 percent, with some birds at 70 percent. I have never seen one drop a fish. This bird is so well thought of, it is featured on more than 50 international postage stamps.
If Rachel Carson had not written “Silent Spring,” spurring the ban on DDT, maybe there would be nothing to celebrate. This insecticide was widely used in agriculture and mosquito spraying, with strong opposition to banning it from farmers predicting financial disaster and malaria outbreaks, neither of which occurred. Bald Eagles and Peregrine Falcons were also on their way to extinction from this chemical.
In today’s politically charged environment, one wonders whether such a ban would be possible as the Trump Administration has acted to greatly weaken the laws assuring protection of these species.
I encourage all readers to look for this bird flying in from South America to fish in our area and to rejoice at the return of the Osprey—a cause for celebration, a conservation success story. We are fortunate to share habitat with this regal bird.