In what has been called a biological annihilation, a frightening assault on the foundations of human civilization, a sixth great extinction is occurring — the only one brought on by humans.
This is the first mass extinction since a giant asteroid hit the Earth 65 million years ago, exterminating the dinosaurs. The extinction rate is hundreds of times higher than it has averaged over the past 10 million years.
Scientists are warning that unless bold actions are taken, the loss of species may undermine the Earth’s natural systems and threaten human populations. Human actions have driven 680 vertebrate species to extinction since 1500.
About 25% of all animal and plant species are threatened, meaning 1 million species face extinction without rapid, greatly intensified efforts.
Moral leaders are calling for action to prevent catastrophe. In a 2015 encyclical, Pope Francis warned that “The loss of forests and woodlands entails the loss of species which may constitute extremely important resources in the future, not only for food but also for curing disease and other uses. Different species contain genes which could be key resources in years ahead for meeting human needs and regulating environmental problems.
“It is not enough, however, to think of different species merely as potential ‘resources’ to be exploited, while overlooking the fact that they have value in themselves.”
The heightened focus on global warming has left the extinction crisis with far too little attention.
The passenger pigeon, once numbering in the billions making it one of the most abundant animals in the United States, was driven to extinction and last seen in the wild in 1901. The Carolina Parakeet is also extinct, one of only two native parrot species, last seen in 1916. Now, 222 critically endangered bird species are at risk of imminent extinction and one in eight is globally threatened.
In the past 40 years, insect populations have declined by 45 percent. This is terrifying to ecologists as insects are essential to the Earth’s food web. As much as $577 billion in annual global crop output is at risk as a result of pollinator loss. About 87% of the world's flowering plant species are animal pollinated. Bees, some birds and bats are important pollinators and pollinators are in serious decline.
The threat of extinction looms for 41 percent of all amphibian species and 26 percent of mammals. Populations of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles, and amphibians have, on average, declined in size by 60 percent in just over 40 years.
Charismatic animals such as rhinos, elephants, cheetahs, lions, jaguars, orangutans and pandas are in radical decline. During the past 30 years, giraffe numbers have plummeted 30 percent. Also threatened with extinction are 10 of the world’s 18 species of penguins and six of the seven sea turtle species,
What must be done:
1. Stop habitat loss by protecting forest (79 million acres lost 2010-15), wetlands (85 percent lost) and grasslands from farming, logging and development and fragmentation by roads.
2. Assure that agriculture is sustainable as 33 percent of all land is in farm production. It is a major source of wetland and forest destruction and pollutants, including pesticides.
3. Stop exploitation of wildlife including from unsustainable killing and capture and from fishing.
4. Cut back on pesticides, other chemicals, oil and gas pollution and other pollutants, as well as plastics contaminating our oceans.
5. Eradicate invasive species.
6.. Stop global warming.
7. Establish habitat in our yards, around our neighborhoods, and across the globe with native pollinator-friendly plants and trees.
We know that we can reverse the plight of endangered species. Bald eagles and Peregrine falcons were brought back from the brink of extinction as was the Delmarva fox squirrel. Alligators are another success story. But President Donald Trump’s administration is gutting the Endangered Species Act and the 100-year old law protecting birds.
Human population has doubled in 50 years driving up the demand for energy and materials. We are at a tipping point for life on Earth as world population is projected to grow from 7.6 billion people to 9.9 billion by 2050. Will we look the other way and allow extinctions to occur?
We have no such right!
Gerald Winegrad represented the greater Annapolis area in the legislature for 16 where he championed efforts to restore the Chesapeake Bay. He served on the tri-State Chesapeake Bay Commission and taught graduate courses in bay restoration and wildlife management he authored. Contact him at gwwabc@comcast.net.