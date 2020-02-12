Every field trip is special as they are never just about birds. Trip leaders and others are knowledgeable on species of trees, flowers and other plants, butterflies, frogs, and other animals and the history of the area. Great guides and knowledgeable people are the keys to opening the door to The Greatest Show on Earth. If you ever wondered what kind of duck or bird you just saw or where to find Bald Eagles and Tundra Swans, woodpeckers and cardinals, join the Bird Club and join in on field trips.