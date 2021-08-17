Annapolis, Anne Arundel officials, Sen. Chris Van Hollen discuss climate change at City Dock

Puddles of water dotted City Dock after heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as Annapolis and Anne Arundel County officials welcomed U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen to tour the waterfront and discuss the impacts of climate change.
Thanks in part to storm drain pumps the city installed in 2019, Van Hollen, D-Maryland, Mayor Gavin Buckley, and County Executive Steuart Pittman didn’t encounter the several inches of nuisance flooding that once spread across the entire Dock Street parking lot following a torrential downpour.
Van Hollen was in town to promote a new bill called the Polluters Pay Climate Fund Act, that would require some of the country’s biggest polluters — mostly oil and gas companies like ExxonMobil, Shell and Chevron — to pay $500 million into a climate fund over 10 years based on a percentage of their global emissions since the turn of the century.
“Those companies that contributed most to spewing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and causing the impacts of climate change, they should have to share in the costs of the cleanup,” Van Hollen said. “It’s a pretty simple idea.”
Pittman and Buckley see the fund as a potential additional revenue stream for infrastructure projects the county and city will have to undertake in the coming years. Chief among them is the redevelopment of City Dock, an estimated $50 million endeavor that includes raising parts of the dock by six feet and installing a sea wall that connects to the nearby Naval Academy.
Both the county and city councils have approved the creation of a joint resilience authority that would be tasked with funding projects related to climate change like the one at City Dock.
But there is going to be a need for additional money from other sources, Pittman said.
Early in the tour, Van Hollen met with Ryan Lamy, owner of Pip’s Dock Street Dogs, who shared stories of how flooding has hurt his business, from closing down early to sometimes shuttering for a full day, resulting in thousands in lost revenue.
“One of the things that I never thought to ask anybody was, ‘Do I have to worry about nuisance flooding?’” Lamy said. “And I use the word nuisance like — it’s way more than a nuisance.”
But while the pumps have mitigated a lot of the flooding in the short term, the long-term effects of climate change, like rising sea levels, have now become the next threat on the horizon.
“The short-term solution is good but obviously we wait every year with bated breath to see if there’s going to be another Hurricane Isabel,” Buckley said, in reference to the 2003 storm that caused historic damage in Annapolis and throughout Anne Arundel County.
City officials are also hopeful that the $1 billion Maryland is expected to receive from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan bill that passed the U.S. Senate last week, will be another significant funding source.
“Maryland and Annapolis, are Exhibit A as to why we need to address climate change with urgency,” Van Hollen said as he stood at Susan Campbell Park, where floodwaters commonly rise over the bulkhead during storm events.
Van Hollen invited his Senate colleagues to visit Annapolis to see the impacts of climate change, though some senators are beginning to see impacts in their own states, he said.
“You only need eyes to see, to look at the pictures, whether it’s flooding, whether it’s drought, you know all the impacts,” he said. “I will welcome them to come to Annapolis to witness firsthand how this is impacting a great city.”