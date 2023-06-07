‘We’re really fixing what we’ve done’: 30 million baby oysters planted in Severn River

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The crew of the Robert Lee deposits oyster shells with spat on the on to Peach Orchard Reef. The Severn River Association and the Oyster Recovery Project held a joint press conference at Jonas and Anne Catharine Green Park to mark the fifth Operation Build-a-Reef planting millions oysters in Severn River, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

As part of the Operation Build-a-Reef campaign, 30 million oyster spat were planted into the Severn River Wednesday at Jonas and Anne Catharine Green Park in Annapolis.

Spats, or oyster larvae, were placed throughout the river as part of the partnership between the Severn River Association and Oyster Recovery Partnership. The campaign aims to restore the depleted oyster population and reefs in the Chesapeake Bay.

About 130 million spat have been planted in the river since the partnership began in 2018, Jesse Iliff, the association’s executive director, told attendees at a news conference Wednesday. He said the oysters help alleviate dead zones in the water by filtering algae.

“This is an absolute cornerstone of our restoration work,” Iliff said.

This year’s planting saw several local and state officials in attendance, including County Executive Stuart Pittman. He praised the initiative and spoke of the challenges involved with environmental restoration.

“We’re really fixing what we’ve done, trying to do better than our predecessors,” Pittman said. “My dad always said that it’s each generation’s job to do better than the generation before it. And we have a lot of generations that kind of destroyed a lot of life in the Chesapeake Bay, and bringing it back is not easy, but it is God’s work. It’s nature’s work.”

Echoing Pittman, Del. Dana Jones, who represents Annapolis, said the state legislature allocated over $1.97 million for oyster restoration programs in its fiscal year 2023 operating budget.

“I have a 12 year old little boy at home,” she said. “The work we do today is in fact for the kids tomorrow.”

Soon after the conference, an oyster planting barge named Robert Lee arrived to drop off hundreds of thousands of pounds of spat. The 72-foot barge features a mountain of oyster shells that are pumped over the side at certain spots determined by GPS.

The hope is for the spat to mature into adulthood, which takes three years. Once they reach adulthood, their filtration and reproduction benefits begin to emerge. In previous years, organizers have said the survival rate of the planted oysters is about 80%.

After two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program returned last year. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has previously provided funding for the project, but donations funded the $40,000 barge this year, Ward Slacum, executive director of the recovery partnership, said. Smyth Jewelers, a Maryland-based jewelry chain, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, were key donors this year.

After being placed, the oysters are monitored by the association. To measure the efficacy of the spat planting, he said the association and partnership commissioned scuba divers from the U.S. Army to study the growth of the oysters. The studies have shown improvement.

“The Army Corps study has shown that in places where these plantings have gone, we’ve had good survival,” Iliff said. “There’s some indication of natural reproduction.”

Additionally, Slacum said 2023 marks the state’s second consecutive year of the highest oyster harvest in over 30 years. Since 1993, Slacum’s organization has planted more than 9 billion oysters.

“That’s an incredible milestone,” he said. “It’s a testament to all of our oyster recovery efforts.”