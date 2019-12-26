At the end of the year a lease between the Beverly Beach Community Association and Anne Arundel County will end and about 7 acres of bayside land will be open to the public again, after more than three decades as private property.
In 1985, the administration of former County Executive O. James Lighthizer purchased the more than 300 acres that now comprise Beverly Triton Nature Park on the Mayo peninsula, using Maryland Program Open Space money, which comes with a requirement the land stay public. A year later in 1986 a 7-acre chunk of the land bordering the Chesapeake Bay was leased to the adjacent Beverly Beach Community Association for $1 a year.
It isn’t clear why the deal was penned and signed. Earlier this year, more than 30 years after the lease was first signed, the state Department of Natural Resources became aware of the agreement and informed the county that it had until Oct. 1 to either open the private portion of the beach or find comparable land to swap. The county decided to let the lease end.
A fence that divided the two halves has been taken down, according to Director of Recreation and Parks Rick Anthony. They will remove signs indicating that the lot is a private community beach.
They’ll also add signs directing vehicles to the park’s entrance and parking lot at 1202 Triton Beach Road, on the opposite side of the nature area. There isn’t any legal street parking near the recently opened area, Anthony said.
The property includes a small parking lot, but Anthony said it is difficult for cars to get in and out and would require more design to be made public. Right now the lot will be shut off, he said.
Anthony is hoping for a seamless transition.
Ryan Minnick, the president of the Beverly Beach Community Association, said they are advocating for issues affecting communities like theirs up and down the bay: shoreline erosion and cramped, antiquated infrastructure.
Beverly Beach opened as a resort in 1925, according to Chesapeake Quarterly Magazine, and was a popular destination for beach-goers before the Chesapeake Bay Bridge opened in 1952. It was a segregated resort, and according to The Baltimore Sun, owner Eager Kalb said he would rather close than allow black people in. The resort closed in 1968, when Kalb lost a federal court case.
Minnick said Beverly Beach and other communities built up around resorts are now struggling with narrow streets and infrastructure that is inadequate for 2019.
The community’s concern is that rather than using the park’s entrance, people will park on community streets to walk in, which would make the issues they’re already having, like maneuvering buses and dump trucks, all the more difficult. He said he would like to see the county address parking on the shoulder, possibly through a zoning overlay.
The Anne Arundel Peninsula Coalition is pursuing a zoning overlay for county peninsulas to specifically address issues that are unique to the land formations. In a presentation, the coalition says peninsulas are wrapped by “sensitive shorelines,” they are “confined by limited road access" and have a bigger affect on water quality.
Minnick also wants to bring more attention to the issue of shoreline erosion, noting how the beach part of the community beach isn’t even large enough to walk a dog on. The rest is a grass field which the association has maintained. Again, shoreline erosion is a challenge he says communities like his are facing up and down the bay.
Reach 6 is a section of shore inside the nature park that abuts the 7-acre lease, and it is losing 8 feet of shore a year, according to a county Department of Public Works presentation. The county plans on adding to a breakwater next year and extending a wall to reduce wave action, as part of a plan to address erosion at the park.
“That’s a substantial amount of property to be losing due to poor erosion management,” Minnick said.
Minnick said he hopes the county will follow the state’s guidelines for managing parks in the critical area.
The state’s critical area law, which provides special protections for land abutting water, says that plans made for the use of parks in the critical area should “recognize that all natural terrain has a finite capacity to tolerate human disturbances.”