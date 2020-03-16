Lawmakers may restore $400,000 grant for outdoor education at Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Maryland governor may not release it.

When the General Assembly finishes the state budget this week and goes home after a session shortened by the spreading coronavirus, there could be $400,000 of particular interest to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Gov. Larry Hogan eliminated a grant for the Annapolis-based advocacy and education group that funded outdoor learning for 10,000 school children each year, saying the foundation has the funds to pay for its program while others did not.
Del. Ben Barnes said Sunday that legislators had found money to pay for the grant. But, he said, the governor would need to authorize the release of the money for that use, otherwise it would go to the general fund.
“The action seems arbitrary at best,” Barnes said. “We know the importance of these state-funded programs.”
Right now visits to places like the foundation’s bayside Annapolis headquarters, where students can learn about the bay outside, test water for dissolved oxygen, canoe past underwater grass beds or collect samples of the bay’s biota, cost $220 per class, Vice President of Education Tom Ackerman said.
Ackerman said the nonprofit has 15 programs, giving them experiences that help them connect with the environment and the Chesapeake Bay.
The cost to have a class visit CBF for outdoor education is subsidized by the grant; in fiscal 2020 CBF was granted $437,00. It was one of 46 organizations that shared in $6,276,446 set aside for programs with state-wide implications.
Hogan’s proposed fiscal 2021 budget eliminated the foundation’s grant, and lowered the overall funding for educational institutions to $6,070,458.
Mike Ricci, spokesman for the governor, said the state values its partnership with the foundation but determined the grants could help the most Marylanders if they were distributed to new organizations. Ten groups are receiving grants of $20,000 each for the first time in fiscal 2021, including the Audubon Naturalist Society, Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center in Grasonville and Historic London Town & Gardens in Edgewater.
Hogan has also proposed increasing funding other organizations to bring them to that same figure --$20,000. Increases are proposed for The Salisbury Zoo, The American Visionary Art Museum, The Sotterly Foundation and The Fire Museum of Maryland.
“We determined that we could reach even more Marylanders by re-allocating this funding and spreading it among nonprofits that do not have the financial means of CBF,” Ricci wrote in an email.
In committee, Maryland Department of Education Secretary Karen Salmon declined to comment on why the cut was made.
“The governor’s budget is subject to executive privilege, so I cannot comment,” she said.
Without the additional funding, Ackerman said the cost of visits could go up for classrooms. It could also affect the foundation’s policy of waiving that fee for low-income schools. Ackerman is not sure exactly how much prices might change, but said they would need to shut down programs if the budget is approved with the grant zeroed out.
Ackerman said the foundation raises additional funds for the field programs — last year donors provided $813,000. The foundation brought in $32.5 in revenue in fiscal 2019; it spends 8% on general services, 13% on fundraising and 79% on programming.
Barnes, whose district includes part of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel County, has also introduced a bill that would prevent similar cuts in the future. Starting in fiscal 2022, the governor would be required to appropriate money to education institutions “equal to the funding the program received the prior fiscal year and an additional $250,000.”