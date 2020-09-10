Maryland, Anne Arundel, Chesapeake Bay Foundation suing EPA over alleged failure to enforce Clean Water Act

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced separate lawsuits against the Environmental Protection Agency Thursday dealing with the same subject: the agency’s alleged failure to enforce the Clean Water Act by not addressing alleged shortfalls in plans from New York and Pennsylvania.
Anne Arundel County is a partner in the Chesapeake Bay Foundation lawsuit. The bay foundation provided a statement from County Executive Steuart Pittman.
“Anne Arundel County residents have invested far too much in the Chesapeake Bay restoration effort to watch from the sidelines as upstream states and the EPA abandon their obligations,” he said in a written statement.
The Maryland Watermen’s Association is also a partner in the bay foundation suit. President Robert Brown, Sr. spoke during a press event to talk about how the alleged failure of the EPA to enforce the Chesapeake Bay Agreement has affected him.
“Economic and environmental impacts of this to our seafood industry is devastating,” he said.
Maryland has filed a separate suit, joined by attorneys general from Delaware, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
“Maryland, its citizens and businesses, have invested billions of dollars to bring the bay back to health,” Frosh said. “We will not let the Chesapeake Bay die on our watch.”
Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statement after the announcement Thursday saying earlier this year he had directed Frosh to file suit.
“The Bay is a national treasure, and our administration has committed an historic $5 billion toward its restoration. We will continue to work together across state and party lines—holding everyone to account—to meet our restoration goals and obligation,” Hogan said.
Last August seven jurisdictions in the Chesapeake Bay watershed turned in plans that specified what actions they would take to put in place by 2025 to meet pollution goals established.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation has alleged that Pennsylvania and New York submitted plans which fell short of that target.
This story will be updated.