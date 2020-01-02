Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman will kick off the second day of a meeting of the Chesapeake Bay Commission Friday morning, talking about local governments’ role in a clean-up effort coordinated across a 64,000 square-mile watershed.
The commission’s job is to negotiate law and policy, executive director Ann Swanson said. In many ways, the elected officials who participate become advocates for the bay from inside their own governments.
Buckley will give a presentation that includes a “sneak peek” of the City Dock Action Committee’s plan to protect Annapolis’ historic and commerce-centric downtown area from flooding. He will discuss short-term solutions, like sump pumps and backflow preventers, as well as long term solutions: raising a sea wall and raising City Dock.
Pittman said he will discuss the county’s stormwater management program, erosion and sediment control and forest conservation. He plans on also offering his thoughts on the politics of the Chesapeake Bay, given that he will have an audience of leaders from multiple states.
“It’s good politics to protect the bay. It’s something that brings people together,” Pittman said.
A farmer himself, Pittman also plans on discussing soil quality and ways farmers can improve the quality of soil on their land, which he said will improve crops and help sequester carbon.
The Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load, sometimes called the pollution diet, aims reduce pollution to 185.9 million pounds of nitrogen, 12.5 million pounds of phosphorus and 6.45 billion pounds of sediment per year by 2025, the equivalent of a 25%, 24% and 20% reduction, respectively.
The commission will also discuss how to implement and pay for the third phase of watershed plans in Delaware, D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia and New York. Those plans are the region’s roadmap to restoring the Chesapeake Bay by 2025.
A midpoint assessment of the TMDL showed that Maryland had the highest rating, “ongoing oversight," in three categories: agriculture, wastewater and nutrient trading and offsets. The state got a rating of “enhanced oversight” for urban and suburban pollution, which means the Environmental Protection Agency has identified specific concerns with a jurisdiction’s strategy, according to the agency’s website.
Maryland’s representatives on the body include state senator and commission chair Guy Guzzone of Howard County, Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, state Sen. Sarah Elfreth of Annapolis, Baltimore County Del. Dana Stein and former state Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton of Charles County.