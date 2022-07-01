Smithsonian unveils millenia of Anne Arundel history at Woodlawn House exhibit in Edgewater

Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (SERC) unveiled a new exhibit and historic building. Historic 1735 Woodlawn House—the oldest Smithsonian building still in its original location - will officially open for visitors on Saturday, July 2, and be open every Saturday from 10am-12:30 (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Tucked away in more than 2,500 acres of sprawling hillside in Edgewater, and a stone’s throw from the property’s 16 miles of Chesapeake Bay shoreline, lies a quaint redbrick building — Woodlawn House.

Over the house’s nearly 300-year existence on the plot, it’s seen enslaved people labor in the shadeless, expansive fields, Jim Crow laws change the contours of American society, dozens of presidents take office and several generations of the Sellman and Kirkpatrick-Howat families play, work and grow.

After excavating about 200 artifacts from the property and restoring it to pristine condition, the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center celebrated the opening of the house as a small exhibit Wednesday. It will be open to visitors for free every Saturday, starting July 2, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The exhibit provides visitors a unique opportunity to understand what life was like in Anne Arundel County over the past 300 years, said Smithsonian volunteer Barbara Wingrove, who will be a guide for the exhibit.

“It’s designed from the oldest [parts of history] and as you go through the rooms you get newer and newer and newer,” Wingrove said.

Built in 1735, Woodlawn House is the oldest building in the Smithsonian collection that is still in its original location. The building withstood hundreds of disastrous winters and blazing hot summers. The nearby Java Mansion on the same property, built around 1747, was even struck by lightning in 1890. The mansion caught fire and the back end of the building collapsed, but it was rebuilt.

William Sellman, a descendant of enslaved people who worked on the property, attended a ribbon-cutting at the new exhibit Wednesday. Sellman and others who have familial ties to the house didn’t know it was historically significant until the Smithsonian approached them.

“It’s interesting to have the history of the family and the legacy here,” Sellman said. “Nobody had any idea about it. This is really big for us,”

William Sellman was also the name of the white man who built the house. Sellman believes his family adopted the last name of their slave owners.

The first piece of the property — 368 acres — was given to the Smithsonian in 1965 by the dairy farmer who owned it, said Smithsonian Environmental Research Center Director Tuck Hines. The Smithsonian saw the acquisition as an opportunity to expand the organization’s research of the Chesapeake Bay region.

The Smithsonian eventually partnered with six universities, including the University of Maryland and the Johns Hopkins University, to share in the ecological research on the property, Hines said. Over the decades, the research organization has acquired more and more land until it came to preserve 2,654 acres, he said.

Many artifacts, such as these keys, are on display at the historic 1735 Woodlawn House, which will open for visitors on Saturdays. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Exhibit artifacts include bits of pottery and glass, preserved seashells, coins, keys, scissors and other tools used in and around the house over the past three centuries. They also feature history from before the house was built, when Native Americans were living on the land.

“The story extends back 3,000 years to the earliest people who gathered oysters from the bay and developed an elaborate culture here and it continues to the present with surprising new discoveries about people that were on the property,” Hines said. “Those discoveries come to us almost weekly.”

Sellman acknowledged that it’s a little strange to be in the presence of the house where his enslaved ancestors worked, but said his relatives would be impressed at how far the family, and Black Americans in general, have come since the early 1700s. It’s a shame family members who labored on the property will never know how well his three children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren are doing, Sellman said.

“They were here from slavery to sharecroppers and then we ventured out and started to take on other careers,” he said. “We have family members all over the country doing great things ... in the military, educational backgrounds. We’ve progressed a long way, each generation doing a little better.”

Sellman said he is eager to take his great-grandkids to see the exhibit and property and enjoy the rare opportunity to show the younger generation of Sellmans exactly where they came from.

“They’ll be here one day to visit and really understand,” he said.