Gerald Winegrad: We were privileged to see walrus. Could this be their final years?

My life-long fascination with wildlife led to my career in conservation. Without the time or finances in my younger years to engage in wildlife travel expeditions, now retired, my wife and I have been trying to catch up.
Trips to Alaska and Montana to find my No. 1 bucket list target — the legendary wolverine — did not succeed. The walrus (Odobenus rosmarus) was No. 2.
It is hard to explain my fascination with this remarkable being, but in August 2019 we embarked on an 11-day trip at sea around the Norwegian Svalbard High Arctic archipelago.
Located 1,200 miles north of Oslo, closer to Greenland and Russian islands than Norway, Svalbard reaches 560 miles of the North Pole. The size of West Virginia, it has only 2,700 residents. Ice covers 80% with knock-your-eyes-out vistas of fjords, jagged mountain peaks, huge glaciers, icebergs, exceptional wildlife, and flowering plants on the tundra.
On day four at sea, we spotted our first polar bear while slowly crunching through pack ice 600 miles from the North Pole. During the trip, we spotted nine polar bears. Most were on land. No landings occur when polar bears were sighted. When we did land, guides stake out a military-like perimeter armed with high powered rifles. Svalbard has more polar bears than people.
On day seven, we hit the walrus jackpot! There were 300 hauled out, layered in herds on the rocky undulating gravel shore. We sat on an ancient log entranced by 65 well-fed resting walruses. We shed tears of sheer joy exalting on how extraordinary this visit was even at the mandatory 200-foot distance.
The mostly all-male herd was in different states of repose, most on their backs huddled together with tusks sticking in the air. We listened to their grunts and gas release as one-ton males (some 3,000 pounds) can consume 150 pounds or 6,000 soft shell clams, the same species as in our bay. Walrus also eat mussels, oysters, worms, and rarely, fish and young seals.
Tooth walker spends two-thirds of its life at sea feeding in fairly shallow waters but can dive to 300 feet and stay underwater for 30 minutes. Walruses search the bottom with sensitive whiskers. With only rudimentary teeth other than tusks, they seal their lips to a clamshell and quickly withdraw their tongues back into their huge mouths creating a strong vacuum sucking the meat out of the shell with no shell consumed.
After feeding, walrus spend several days onshore. Warmed by the sun, some turn a pinkish hue. They raise their hind flippers to release heat or take an ocean dip. Awkward on land, they can swim at 22 mph. They may live 30 to 40 years.
There are two subspecies, the Atlantic and Pacific, with the latter larger. In 1596 when Barents “discovered” what he named Spitsbergen (now Svalbard), an estimated 100,000 walrus were in the region. Barents also noted many whales and polar bears. Europeans quickly began their slaughter.
Walrus were killed for their ivory tusks which ancient rulers craved for croziers, and knife and sword handles. Walrus hides, as thick as 4 inches, were used throughout Europe for rope and ship cables.
Walrus tusks are canine teeth growing throughout their lifetime. Walruses use tusks for fighting and dominance, to dig holes in the ice, and for climbing out of the water onto ice, hence the name “tooth walker."
Walrus hunting was banned in 1952 as Atlantic walrus were nearly locally extinct. Today, only indigenous people may kill walruses and they must use the entire animal not just cut out the ivory tusks although this practice still occurs. The Svalbard regional population slowly reached 4,000 with about 20,000-30,000 Atlantic walrus left and 200,000 Pacific walruses.
These pinnipeds reproduce slowly with pregnancy lasting 15 months. Only one pup/calve is born withing up to 165 pounds. They are immediately able to swim. Mothers nurse their young for over a year who stay with their mothers for up to five years.
On our 11th and last day at sea, we landed at another walrus haulout. We delightfully studied them. Even though there were only 30, what a privilege to have two quality encounters with one of the most amazing creatures of the Arctic!
With 24 hours of sunlight, sleeping seemed an annoyance. We saw many wondrous other animals including reindeer, Arctic fox, whales, seals, puffins and many other Artic birds.
Unfortunately, walrus, polar bears, and other Arctic critters face another human-induced fight for their lives: climate change. The Arctic is warming at three times the rate of the rest of the world. Svalbard has seen staggering warming rates, setting temperature records and turning receding glaciers into mush.
Could this be the last blow for walrus and polar bear?