Gerald Winegrad: We can save the horseshoe crab, but it will take more work

Through concerted efforts of the conservation community which I proudly helped lead, such killing for bait has been reduced to an average 842,790 mostly male crabs annually from 2013 to 2018. That’s still 5 million crabs whose harvest is impeding recovery efforts for the crab and Red Knot and likely other shorebirds. Sadly, Maryland has allowed 877,257 crabs to be killed during this period, mostly by trawls in the Atlantic. The majority of these crabs were from Delaware Bay stock thus impeding recovery. Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware should follow New Jersey’s lead and stop this slaughter as New Jersey did in closing its substantial crab harvest in 2007.