Head of Casey's Seafood gets three years, eight months in blue crab fraud case

The president of a Newport News seafood company was sentenced to three years and nine months in federal prison for passing off foreign crab meat as blue crab from U.S. waters in what prosecutors termed an “unparalleled” fisheries fraud.

James R. Casey, 75, the founder of Casey’s Seafood Inc., was accused of telling his workers to take crab from the Far East and South America and blend it with true Atlantic blue crab — and then stick “Product of the USA” labels on the packages.

Casey previously pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act, a federal law that bars the false labeling of fish and wildlife. Between 2012 and 2015, Casey’s sold 367,765 pounds of falsely labeled crab meat — valued at $4.3 million — according to a statement of facts agreed to by both sides.

The meat was sold at stores and restaurants in Hampton Roads — including Harris Teeter and Farm Fresh — as well as in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.

Casey faced up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the crime.

Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Raymond Jackson to give Casey the full five years — contending the businessman’s conduct “was nothing short of a blatant and extended fraud on consumers.”

“It is not hyperbole to say that (Casey’s) scheme to defraud consumers by falsely labeling and selling more than 347,000 pounds of crab meat is unparalleled, at least with respect to other Lacey Act false labeling cases prosecuted by the Department of Justice,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Hurt wrote in a sentencing brief.

While it’s rare for Lacey Act defendants to get significant prison time, “the Government is unaware of another case in which the conduct was as extensive as it was here.”

Casey’s competitors “suffered” by the false labeling, Hurt wrote. Law enforcement’s ability to combat the practice is “limited,” with false labeling sometimes going undetected for years. Casey, for example, lied to purchasers if they questioned the quality or source of the meat, Hurt wrote.

Casey’s conduct “did not involve a solitary violation or mistake that might be explained as a single instance of bad judgment,” Hurt wrote. While Casey “was motivated by greed, the scheme he led was designed to make money at the expense of others.”

But Casey’s defense lawyer, Supervisory Assistant Federal Public Defender Keith Kimball, asked for a sentence of probation alone. The attorney said “active incarceration” isn’t warranted for Casey, who Kimball said is highly remorseful and suffers from heart problems.

Western Tidewater Regional Jail/Daily Press James Casey, 75, of Poquoson, charged with fisheries fraud James Casey, 75, of Poquoson, charged with fisheries fraud (Western Tidewater Regional Jail/Daily Press)

“Mr. Casey caused significant pain to his family,” Kimball wrote. “Mr. Casey is gravely embarrassed and ashamed, and one of the hardest things he had to do was breaking the news of his dishonest and criminal conduct to his wife and family. He feels genuine disappointment in himself. … This self-inflicted turmoil surely has been punishment to him.”

Kimball contended that Casey didn’t get rich in the scheme, and was trying to keep his business afloat. The loss of reputation, humiliation and the felony conviction are enough punishment, Kimball wrote. “Multiplying these consequences by adding a period of incarceration would be a severe and an unnecessary punishment.”

Kimball told Jackson that Casey served honorably in combat in the Vietnam War, coached youth wrestling for many years and raised millions of dollars for the Poquoson Athletic Association, including often working fundraising booths at Hampton Bay Days and the Poquoson Seafood Festival.

The attorney submitted 14 letters of support from Casey’s family and friends, including one signed by 30 people. “To have lived such an honest and service-oriented life and undermine it as he has by his decision to defraud countless consumers is a tragedy,” Kimball wrote.

In the end, Jackson came in far closer to the prosecution side of the argument — sentencing Casey to three years and nine months behind bars, and fining him $15,000. Casey was able to turn himself in Jan. 18, and is now at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail, in Suffolk, before being sent to federal prison.

Kimball could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Founded in 1992, Casey’s Seafood — at 807 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News’ Small Boat Harbor — is headed by Casey and his sons Greg and Mike. It buys, steams and packages domestic and foreign crab meat, employing full-time workers as well as “crab pickers" during peak season.

A federal agent said in a 2015 search warrant that he was first tipped to issues at Casey’s by an informant. Court documents said a sharp decline in blue crab harvests beginning in 2010 made it expensive for processors to buy live blue crabs — and harder to turn a profit.

So Casey and his company “used foreign crab meat to make up for the shortfall.”

The company bought crab meat from Indonesia, China, Thailand, Vietnam and Central America, the statement of facts said. “Employees routinely emptied foreign crab meat onto tables, co-mingling crab meat from different sources, including blue crab, and then re-packaged the crab meat into company containers.”

Casey’s also bought discounted foreign crab meat that had been returned by grocery stores or was approaching its “best used by” dates, the statement of facts said. That was then “re-pasteurized,” and “re-conditioned,” and sold as U.S. blue crab. It also was falsely sold as being “fresh,” with Casey telling workers to add a false expiration date to the packages, the statement said.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com, @petedujardin on Twitter