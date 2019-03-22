Day 2 of the NCAA Tournament: Iowa helps Big Ten stay perfect with 79-72 win against Cincinnati

Results, scores and recaps from the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

South Region: No. 9 Oklahoma 95, No. 8 Mississippi 72

Rashard Odomes of Oklahoma reacts after a play in the second half against Mississippi during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C., on March 22, 2019.

Rashard Odomes and Christian James scored 20 points apiece, Kristian Doolittle had 19 points and matched a career-high with 15 rebounds and No. 9 seed Oklahoma blitzed Mississippi from the start in a 95-72 victory Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

It was a start more often seen by Oklahoma's high-octane football team. The Sooners (20-13) scored on eight of their first nine possessions — the only miss was an alley-oop — and led 12-0 less than three minutes in.

Oklahoma didn't let up. The Sooners led by 17 at halftime and their 95 points were the most this season.

The Sooners weren't expected to be in the tournament after losing one-and-done phenom Trae Young, now playing for the Atlanta Hawks. They lost five in a row in the middle of the season, went 4-8 in their final 12 games and lost the Big 12 Tournament opener to 15-20 West Virginia.

But Oklahoma shot 58 percent (34 of 59), their second-best mark all season.

Odomes went 8 of 10 in 22 minutes and left the game for good after picking up his fourth foul with 13:37 remaining. Brady Manek added 18 for the Sooners.

The Rebels (20-13) have looked like a tired team for more than a month, and eight days off didn't appear to help. Ole Miss lost five of its last six and let four of those opponents shoot better than 50 percent.

Terrence Davis led Ole Miss with 17 points.

South Region: No. 10 Iowa 79, No. 7 Cincinnati 72

Luka Garza of Iowa handles the ball during the second half against Cincinnati in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on March 22, 2019.

Luka Garza scored 20 points, Jordan Bohannon made a three-point play during Iowa's closing surge, and the 10th-seeded Hawkeyes kept the Big Ten perfect in the NCAA Tournament by rallying for a 79-72 victory over No. 7 seed Cincinnati on Friday.

Make it 6-0 for the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes (23-11) got their first NCAA Tournament win in four years despite what amounted to a home crowd for the Bearcats, who couldn't overcome a subpar game by Jarron Cumberland.

Bohannon's big play with 1:07 left put Iowa up 73-64. Then Bohannon, who has missed only nine free throws all season, made one of two with 18 seconds left to help finish off another Big Ten win.

The league sent eight teams into the field, the most in its history, and five of them won their opening games Thursday. Iowa was the first of three Big Ten teams playing Friday, along with Ohio State and Wisconsin.

For Cincinnati (28-7), it was another early flameout. The Bearcats haven't made it past the opening weekend for seven straight years.

Point guard Justin Jenifer score a career-high 19 points for Cincinnati, keeping the Bearcats in the game despite a subpar game from Cumberland. The American Athletic Conference's player of the year went only 3 of 9 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points.

Cincinnati has been an NCAA Tournament regular, but hasn't reached the Sweet 16 since 2012. As a No. 2 seed last year, the Bearcats blew 22-point lead with 11 minutes left and lost to Nevada, matching the second-biggest meltdown in NCAA Tournament history.

And now they have a disappointing two-hour drive down Interstate 71 to get back home.

Iowa was simply better with everything on the line.

The Hawkeyes were second in the league in scoring but prone to getting blown out when their shots weren't falling. They had three losses of at least 20 points this season.

This one started down that path, too. The Hawkeyes missed eight of their first 10 shots, three of them from beneath the basket, and had four turnovers as Cincinnati pulled ahead 18-5. Cumberland had a layup and two assists during the spurt.

Joe Wieskamp had a driving layup and a 3-pointer that helped the Hawkeyes close to 36-31 at the half. Bohannon's long 3 — his only basket beyond the arc — gave Iowa a lead early in the second half, but Cumberland matched with his first 3-pointer to put Cincinnati ahead, setting a back-and-forth pace.

Wieskamp hit another 3-pointer during an 11-2 surge that put the Hawkeyes ahead to stay. He finished with 19 points.