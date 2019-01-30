9 injured, including 3 children, from carbon monoxide after family heats home with charcoal grill

Nine people were injured, including three children, after a family heated their Wheeling home with a charcoal grill Wednesday, officials said.

Four ambulances responded to the home at 80 E. Jeffrey Lane in the northern suburb just before 1 p.m. for a call that someone fainted. The crews found high levels of carbon monoxide in the home, according to a report from the Wheeling Police Department.

The nine people — including a 2-month-old baby — were taken to three suburban hospitals, the report said.

All of them have been stabilized.

The home had no working carbon monoxide detectors.