Michelle Obama kicks off her book tour at the United Center

Long before former first lady Michelle Obama took the stage at United Center on Tuesday night to kick off her much-anticipated book tour, the crowds had gathered.

They squeezed inside 57th Street Books in Hyde Park late Monday to pick up their preordered copies of “Becoming” at the stroke of midnight. They gathered before sunrise Tuesday for a pep rally-style taping where Obama sat in conversation for part of the time with her older brother, Craig Robinson, at the South Shore Cultural Center. Throngs of people lined the sidewalk on South Woodlawn Avenue in the freezing cold Tuesday afternoon for a chance to have their books signed at Seminary Co-op.

By Tuesday night, the United Center was electric. Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Chuck Brown blasted from the speakers as Obama's supporters rushed to take their seats. The headline attraction? Oprah Winfrey’s interview of Obama.

After a series of video montages played for the 14,000 in attendance, Winfrey came out. "You put on your best, I'm-going-to-meet-Michelle-Obama clothes," she said.

She joked with the audience during her opening. “Some of you got your ticket, and then you thought, ‘Who am I taking with me? Who deserves it,’ ” she said.

"I see a few woke men in here," Winfrey said, drawing laughter.

Finally, Obama arrived on stage. She walked out casually, wearing a glistening white blouse that hung off her shoulder, similar to how she looks on the cover of her book. There was a standing ovation from the crowd.

The women started their conversation with ease, discussing their delight at flying into Chicago. Winfrey called Chicago the city of so many of her blessings. Obama simply called it home.

"Feels good," she said.

Then they jumped into talk about the book.

READ MORE: Fans wait hours in cold for Michelle Obama book signing in Hyde Park: 'It's history' »

"From the front page to the last, you did. You allowed us to see the fullness of you in a way I don't think nobody has done before," Winfrey told Obama. She reminded her that she picked it for her book club selection.

"Everybody was going to buy the book anyway," she said, drawing laughter.

She asked what it was like to live in the White House. "I describe it as living in the fanciest hotel," Obama said. And she explained that while the family lives there for free, they are billed for expenses.

"A lot of people think ... taxpayers are paying for that. Yes: You don't pay rent ... but you get a bill," she said. But as the audience began to moan with pity, the ever-earthy Obama stopped them.

"It's not an ‘Aww, we lived in the White House,’ y'all," she said. "You pay for your food, you pay for your guests ... we got the bill."

But while the conversation started without controversy, Winfrey launched right into Obama's feelings as they moved out of the White House to make room for the Trump family.

Obama said the day was full of various emotions, not only because the new administration was less diverse or because the new president had insulted her husband but also because of the chaos of quickly moving.

"That whole day was a trip, first of all," she said. "The whole transition process is crazy. One day you're a normal family. Then the election happens ... and your life changes instantly. Our house in Chicago feels like a bomb went off in it.

"The transition in is amazingly quick. The transition out is just as quick … then we have to go," she said.

After her last day in the White House, as she and her family flew away from Washington, Michelle Obama sat on the plane and sobbed, she told the audience.

It was a moment she forgot to put in the book, she told Winfrey, but as she recently reflected about their last day, she remembered the last rush of emotions.

"When I got on the plane, I think I sobbed for 30 minutes," she said. "I think it was just the release of eight years of trying to do everything perfectly. I said to Barack, 'That was so hard, what we just did, that was so hard.' "

As she stood on stage at the inauguration for Donald Trump, Obama admitted she couldn't force herself to smile.

"Something in me. I couldn't do it," she said. "I'm usually better than that ... but it was hard."

From the moment Obama announced on social media that she had finished writing her memoir, the anticipation has been building. Thousands of her followers from across the country paid from $29 to $2,500 to see the former first lady discuss her memories and reflections with her closest friends in stadiums including in New York, Dallas, Washington D.C., and Phoenix.

But even the lead-up to the United Center event was a carefully orchestrated blitz. There were reviews of the book published with synchronized timing, followed by special issues of magazines and an hourlong television special.

READ MORE: Michelle Obama delivers message of resilience at her alma mater Whitney Young: Tell your story »

In Chicago, Obama kicked off her tour of the city with a conversation with 20 teenage girls at her alma mater, Whitney Young Magnet High School. As she sat, offering the high school seniors advice, Winfrey announced that “Becoming” would be her next book club selection.