3 Chicago cops acquitted of covering up Laquan McDonald's killing in unprecedented code-of-silence trial

In a stunning decision, a Cook County judge on Thursday acquitted three Chicago police officers of all charges alleging they lied in police reports and conspired to cover up the controversial 2014 police shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

The case has been seen as a referendum on a so-called code of silence within the Chicago Police Department designed to protect fellow officers from accountability for wrongdoing.

In her hourlong ruling, Associate Judge Domenica Stephenson blasted the evidence presented by prosecutors as weak, speculative and totally lacking proof of any crime.

Stephenson ripped several key prosecution witnesses — including Officer Dora Fontaine and witness Jose Torres — as unreliable and inconsistent in their testimony.

She said the now-infamous police dashboard camera video showed a completely different perspective than the officers at the scene and that comparing what could be seen on the video with statements and conclusions made in police reports would “disregard the totality of the evidence” in the case.

The judge also said it was clear that McDonald repeatedly refused commands to drop a knife and was approaching officers before he was shot. He also “continued to move” while on the pavement as Officer Jason Van Dyke continued to fire, Stephenson said.

Scattered applause arose in the courtroom gallery from supporters of the three defendants — former Detective David March, former Officer Joseph Walsh and Officer Thomas Gaffney — as Stephenson announced her ruling.

As the judge left the bench, the defendants smiled and shook hands with their lawyers. Walsh, who was Van Dyke’s partner the night of the shooting, stretched his arm around his attorney, Thomas Breen, and patted him on the back.

Later, standing next to his attorney in front of a wall of television cameras, Walsh at first said he didn’t want to comment on the ruling. But when asked what it had been like to be prosecuted over the last 18 months, he said, “heart-wrenching.”

“Heartbreaking for my family,” said Walsh, his jaw clenching as he stepped up to the microphones. “A year and a half … I have nothing else to say.”

Attorney Todd Pugh, who also represented Walsh, slammed the prosecution evidence.

“They say a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich, and that’s what happened in this case,” he said.

“This case is about perspective,” Pugh said. “It wasn’t about a video that was shot and reviewed hundreds and hundreds of times days later. It was about what people saw on the scene at that moment, and no video captured the perspective of the police officers in this case.”

Attorney James McKay, who represented March, called allegations that the judge’s ruling was affected by her days as a prosecutor “baloney.”

“This is criminal court, all right?” McKay said. “Where the rules of evidence and Illinois law is followed. With a burden of proof. You can say whatever you want on the street. But in a courtroom you better have evidence when you bring a case, and if you don’t, shame on you.”

McKay said the case should never have been brought.

“(The officers) never should’ve been here. Never,” he said. “The truth happened in that courtroom. This case wasn’t even close. And three innocent men had to be put through hell. These three men were innocent from day one.”

Kevin Graham, president of the police union that represents rank-and-file officers, praised the judge’s ruling, called the charges “trumped up” and slammed the news media for “relentless and baseless” coverage that he said has led to a “chilling effect” and low morale on officers.

“Let me be clear, there was no code of silence,” he said.

McDonald’s great uncle, Marvin Hunter, said the sweeping ruling in favor of the officers proves “the entire Cook County legal system (is) corrupt.”

“This is not justice,” Hunter told reporters. “This judge had made up her mind … to make sure these officers never saw the inside of a jail.”

Chicago pastor Leon Finney joined other ministers at the Leighton Criminal Court Building to decry the outcome.

“It’s a travesty,” he said.

Activist William Calloway, whose efforts pushed forward the public release of the shooting video, called for calm in the black community.

“Don’t take to the streets, take to the polls,” said Calloway, who is running for 5th Ward alderman.

The highly anticipated ruling comes more than a month after closing arguments in the officers’ bench trial. The three were charged in an indictment in 2017 with lying in police reports to exaggerate the threat posed by McDonald.

The October 2014 shooting was captured in the dashcam video showing Van Dyke shoot McDonald 16 times as the black teen walked from police down Pulaski Road holding a small folding knife.

March, Walsh and Gaffney later submitted paperwork, however, that described McDonald as the aggressor, and Van Dyke and other officers as the victims of a battery.

They were each charged with official misconduct, obstructing justice and conspiracy.

It’s believed to be the first time any Chicago police officer has faced criminal charges stemming from an alleged cover-up of an on-duty shooting.

Van Dyke was convicted in a historic jury trial in October of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday by Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan.

Stephenson heard five days of testimony in the conspiracy case against Van Dyke’s former colleagues in November and December. She has since delayed issuing her ruling twice — first in mid-December and then again earlier this month — without explanation.

The official misconduct charge carried the most serious potential penalty — up to five years in prison. But all of the charges included probation as a potential sentence if Stephenson found any of the officers guilty.

Unlike Van Dyke’s trial, which unfolded in a circuslike atmosphere and drew news media from across the country, the conspiracy case was decidedly more low-key, centering mostly on dry police reports and other documents produced in the investigation of McDonald's killing.