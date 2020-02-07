A person was injured after he was shot in Middle River on Thursday afternoon, according to Baltimore County Police.
Officers responded to a call about a person who’d been shot in the first block of Oak Grove Drive at 4:42 p.m., the department wrote in a news release Thursday night, and they found someone who’d been shot in the lower body.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police wrote.
The department neither described the subject nor identified whether the victim was a man or woman, but wrote that detectives “are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.