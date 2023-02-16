Former UConn student Peter Manfredonia pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping in Derby attack

Peter Manfredonia, the former UConn student who is charged with killing two men in 2020 — one of whom he attacked with a samurai sword — pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping charges on Thursday.

Manfredonia appeared in court in Milford on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to killing his former Newtown High School classmate, Nick Eisele, and kidnapping Eisele’s girlfriend in a crime spree that led police on a dayslong manhunt, according to court officials.

Advertisement

Manfredonia, 26, had already pleaded guilty to murder, assault and home invasion for his crimes in Willington, where he attacked an 80-year-old man on Mirtl Road and killed 62-year-old Theodore DeMers, according to police and court records.

DeMers, a husband, father and artisan furniture maker, happened to live on the same street as a woman who had recently ended a relationship with Manfredonia.

Advertisement

Manfredonia attacked DeMers with a sword, police and court records show.

Two days after DeMers was killed, on May 24, 2020, Manfredonia broke into Eisele’s home in Derby and shot him to death. The two knew each other from Newtown High School and through sales of marijuana, according to a warrant affidavit.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Manfredonia detailed the incidents that preceded the six-day manhunt for him that ended with his arrest in Maryland.

According to the warrant affidavit, hours after the attack that killed DeMers, Manfredonia broke into a Willington man’s home and held him at gunpoint but was “calm and apologetic” with the man. He allegedly told him he had just snapped and attacked the two men on Mirtl Road near the home of a woman that had recently broken up with him.

On the night of May 23, Eisele had locked the doors to his Derby home after seeing the news that Manfredonia was wanted in the Willington attack, the warrant affidavit said.

Eisele’s girlfriend called her parents to tell her that they had locked the doors and Eisele had blocked Manfredonia on social media that night, the warrant affidavit said.

Manfredonia burst into Eisele’s home about 5:45 a.m., according to the warrant affidavit. Eisele’s girlfriend told police she heard him shout: “It’s Peter Manfredonia. Call 911,” the arrest warrant affidavit said.

Eisele’s girlfriend tried to grab her phone to call for help, but Manfredonia ripped it from her hands, police said in the warrant.

Advertisement

Manfredonia then told Eisele’s girlfriend that he shot her boyfriend in the head. He stole several thousand dollars and demanded their car keys while armed with a gun, records show.

He forced Eisele’s girlfriend, who has not been named in court records, to drive to New Jersey while he sat in the backseat still armed with a gun, stopping once to change his clothes, a warrant for his arrest said. On the ride, he told her that DeMers was on a four wheeler when he attacked him and that he wasn’t his intended target, police said in the warrant.

He told her he killed DeMers and Eiesel because they “said something that triggered him and he snapped,” according to warrants.

Manfredonia eventually convinced someone at a New Jersey truck stop to order him an Uber and left Eisele’s girlfriend there, according to police and the warrant.

In a statement Thursday, the Division of Criminal Justice said that Manfredonia held Eisele’s girlfriend captive at gunpoint for more than seven hours.

Advertisement

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Law enforcement, including Connecticut State Police, tracked the UConn student through Uber rides, car thefts and surveillance video from New Jersey into Pennsylvania and eventually to another truck stop in Hagerstown, Maryland, where he was arrested, records show.

Manfredonia pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, court officials said.

As part of a plea deal, Manfredonia, who is from Newtown, has agreed to accept a 55-year prison sentence for his crimes when he is sentenced in April.

“Peter and I explored various defenses and this was Peter’s choice on how to resolve the case,” attorney Michael Dolan told reporters after Thursday’s hearing.

Last week, he pleaded guilty in the Tolland judicial district to home invasion, murder and first-degree assault, court records show.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Milford next on April 19 for a pre-sentencing investigation hearing, court officials said, and is scheduled to appear in court in Tolland the next day, records show.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this story.