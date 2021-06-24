Man suspected in fatal Loop stabbing also wanted in 2 other attacks, police say

The man who Chicago police say fatally stabbed a Maryland graduate student Saturday in the Loop also is wanted in connection with two other attacks, according to a Chicago police community alert.
Chicago police describe the man, who they said may be homeless, as aman in his 30s, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 with either dread-styled hair or wearing a bandanna that may look like dreads, according to the alert sent Thursday morning. In two of the attacks, he approached the victim from behind and hit them with an unknown object.
In the fatal stabbing, about 4 p.m. Saturday, he allegedly approached 31-year-old Anat Kimchi from behind in the 400 block of South Wacker Drive and stabbed her three times, police said. Kimchi, a University of Maryland criminology doctoral student, was taken by ambulance in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
After the stabbing, police had said a man who Kimchi did not know emerged from a nearby park, grabbed her by her backpack and began stabbing her with a knife about 6 to 7 inches long.
A witness told police the attacker, a man about 30, had dreadlocks, was wearing a red bandanna, a dark shirt and light-colored pants, fled to Lower Wacker Drive and discarded the shirt, which police found.
Additionally, video surveillance in the area showed the attacker possibly throwing the knife into the Chicago River.
The other two attacks occurred about 9:30 p.m. June 10 in the 500 block of South Franklin Street in the Loop, and about 7:15 a.m. June 13 in the first block of East Congress Parkway, police said.
If anyone has information about the man or the attacks, they can call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261.