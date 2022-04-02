One dead in shooting, two in custody, Baltimore County police say

Two male suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of a man Friday afternoon, Baltimore County Police say. (Karl Merton Ferron)

Two male suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of a man Friday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call about 5 p.m. at the 2000 Block of Kelmore Road in Dundalk.

Witnesses had already begun transporting Pedro Rollins to a local hospital for treatment, according to the release, before police and emergency personnel arrived. Officers found the occupants of the vehicle outside the hospital before Rollins was pronounced dead, the release also said.

Prior to the shooting, Rollins got into a dispute with Cornelius Manning, 25, and Emanuel Parker, 22, the news release said. Police later found them in the area. Both men are now being held without parole at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending trial, the release also said.