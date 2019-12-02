The woman who struck and killed a 5-year-old girl and her grandmother in a Timonium crash last year was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.
Callie Noble Schwarzman, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of automobile manslaughter in the deaths of 5-year-old Delaney Gaddis and 60-year-old Deborah Limmer in September.
She was sentenced by Baltimore County Judge Nancy Purpura to serve her 10 year sentence, comply with substance abuse and mental health treatment, and have “absolutely no” contact with the family of the victims. Schwarzman was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation upon release.
Schwarzman was still under supervised probation from a 2017 DUI arrest when county police said she drove her SUV off the road and struck Gaddis and Limmer while they were walking on July 23, 2018.
Authorities said Schwarzman’s blood contained traces of clonazepam, methadone and THC, a compound in marijuana.
Baltimore Sun reporter Wilborn P. Nobles III contributed to this article.