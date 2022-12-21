Edgewood woman shot; Harford County Sheriff’s Deputies search for Towson man believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’

Harford County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a man they believe shot his former girlfriend outside her Edgewood home Tuesday night.

Sheriff’s deputies were called at 5:12 p.m. to the 2800 block of Majesty Lane, where 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell was found in her driveway. Paramedics took Blackwell to a trauma center for gunshot wounds.

Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputies identified Jamar Wise, 42, of Towson, as the suspect and cautioned that Wise “should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

Wise could be driving a dark-colored minivan around the Baltimore County area, sheriff’s deputies said.