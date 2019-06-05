Baltimore rapper YBS Skola receives 5-year prison sentence for guns, drugs

The Baltimore rapper known as YBS Skola was sentenced to five years without parole in a felony gun case on Tuesday, just three days before his new album is scheduled to release.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dajuan Cannady, was charged with seven counts, including firearm and drug trafficking with a felony conviction and possession of narcotics for an incident that occurred March of last year, online court records show.

Minor setback for a major comeback. — YBS Skola

On his Instagram account, Cannady posted a video of himself from what appears to be inside the courthouse in what seemed to be right before his hearing. According to his post, the rapper has been under house arrest for the last 16 months.

Despite the sentencing , Cannady appeared determined to release his album on the schedule date, June 7.

“I’m coming back better than I left,” Cannady says in the video.

The video has accumulated close to 30,000 views and over 500 comments Wednesday.

Cannady is from Edmondson Village and a member of the rap crew, “Young Ballers Shining”, which was founded by the late rapper, Lor Scoota. His music has gained traction quickly since the release of his first song in 2016. The rapper’s music is known for its uplifting and celebratory messages.

