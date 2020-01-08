The victims, Shadi Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberov, 18, were enticed to a darkened cul-de-sac in Montgomery Village under the impression they’d be meeting Garcia to sell him an extra ticket to their graduation ceremony, according to trial testimony. Instead, as the boys sat in a Honda Civic, several gunman exited a different car and pumped at least 30 rounds at them. Najjar and Ziberov were killed in the front seat, still in their seat belts, and found with their heads leaned against each other next to a bloody ticket they had hoped to sell for $20.