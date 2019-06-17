Two killed, two injured in overnight shootings, Baltimore police say

Two men were killed and two others were injured in shootings overnight, Baltimore police said Monday.

Officers responded to a double shooting in the 2400 block of E. Oliver St. in Broadway East at 11:40 p.m., where they found a man shot in the head.

Officers found a second victim one block north in the 1500 block of N. Montford Ave., suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and groin area, police said.

Both men were taken to an area hospital, where the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead soon after.

A little more than an hour later, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the Patterson Place neighborhood, where they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm in the 100 block of N. Montford Ave. The man was taken to the area hospital for treatment, police said.

Map: Baltimore homicides »

Later, at 2:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 5900 block of Kavon Ave in Cedmont for a third shooting overnight where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man was taken to John Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Currently, detectives are unable to identify a motive or suspect information regarding this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100, 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Baltimore Police also released the names of previously unidentified homicide victims from last week. They are:

» Jawan Dukes, 36, was killed June 12 in the 2000 block of Hollins Ferry Road.

» Dwane Harris, 26, was killed June 13 in the 2200 block of Allendale Road.

» Tory Palmer, 28, and Devin Taylor, whose age was not provided, were killed June 13 in the 500 block of S. Bentalou St.