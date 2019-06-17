News Crime

Two killed, two injured in overnight shootings, Baltimore police say

Two men were killed and two others were injured in shootings overnight, Baltimore police said Monday.

Officers responded to a double shooting in the 2400 block of E. Oliver St. in Broadway East at 11:40 p.m., where they found a man shot in the head.

Officers found a second victim one block north in the 1500 block of N. Montford Ave., suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and groin area, police said.

Both men were taken to an area hospital, where the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead soon after.

A little more than an hour later, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the Patterson Place neighborhood, where they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm in the 100 block of N. Montford Ave. The man was taken to the area hospital for treatment, police said.

Later, at 2:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 5900 block of Kavon Ave in Cedmont for a third shooting overnight where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man was taken to John Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Currently, detectives are unable to identify a motive or suspect information regarding this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100, 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Baltimore Police also released the names of previously unidentified homicide victims from last week. They are:

» Jawan Dukes, 36, was killed June 12 in the 2000 block of Hollins Ferry Road.

» Dwane Harris, 26, was killed June 13 in the 2200 block of Allendale Road.

» Tory Palmer, 28, and Devin Taylor, whose age was not provided, were killed June 13 in the 500 block of S. Bentalou St.

