Chief judge of Maryland district courts bans staff from wearing ‘thin blue line’ face masks and other items

“The Judiciary must maintain itself as an unbiased and independent branch of Maryland state government,” he wrote. “Employees of the District Court wearing any clothing item or apparel which promotes or displays a logo, sticker, pin, patch, slogan, or sign which may be perceived as showing bias or favoritism to a particular group of people could undermine the District Court’s mission of fair, efficient, and effective justice for all and call into question the Judiciary’s obligation to remain impartial and unbiased.”