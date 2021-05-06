Chief judge of Maryland district courts bans staff from wearing ‘thin blue line’ face masks and other items

The chief judge of Maryland district courts has banned all court employees, bailiffs, commissioners, constables, clerks, staff and judges from wearing face masks at with the law enforcement symbol of the “thin blue line.”
Chief Judge John P. Morrissey sent an email Wednesday ordering staff to cease wearing the masks across the 34 district court sites statewide. His order does not apply to courthouse visitors.
In the email provided by the judiciary, Morrissey wrote that the court had been made aware of “an issue of perceived bias” and that staff had been wearing masks and other items of clothing with the “thin blue line.”
“The Judiciary must maintain itself as an unbiased and independent branch of Maryland state government,” he wrote. “Employees of the District Court wearing any clothing item or apparel which promotes or displays a logo, sticker, pin, patch, slogan, or sign which may be perceived as showing bias or favoritism to a particular group of people could undermine the District Court’s mission of fair, efficient, and effective justice for all and call into question the Judiciary’s obligation to remain impartial and unbiased.”
Morrissey’s order applies only to district courts, the lower of the state’s two trial courts, and does not affect operations at of Maryland Circuit Courts, which handle felonies among other duties.
The “thin blue line” a reference to the blue of police uniforms, is a symbol worn to show support for law enforcement. It’s commonly worn on masks and T-shirts, waved on flags, and shown on bumper stickers. More recently, the image has become politically charged and used by counterprotesters at rallies for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Debate swirled in 2019 when Democratic Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich banned a police station in Germantown from displaying a “thin blue line” flag, a gift from a boy for National First Responders Day. In response, Gov. Larry Hogan wrote on Twitter that he was “offended and disgusted.”
The governor posted to Twitter photos of himself standing before “thin blue line” flags.
“We are proud to hang these Thin Blue Line flags in Government House to honor our brave law enforcement officers. A local elected official prohibiting police from displaying a flag given to them by a grateful child is disgraceful,” he wrote.
Morrissey’s order went into effect immediately.
“We do this as professionals who have been called upon to represent the independence and impartiality of the Judiciary and to uphold our duty of presenting a neutral and unbiased image to the public.”
He did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday through the judiciary.
Latest Crime
This story will be updated.