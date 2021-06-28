Department of Justice rebuffs requests from Marilyn and Nick Mosby’s lawyer to yank prosecutors off tax case

“You provided no evidence that AUSAs Schenning and Wise intentionally disclosed grand jury information to the media in an effort ‘to harass, degrade, and embarrass’ your clients or that other Department employees were responsible for the disclosures,” the Department of Justice attorney wrote Bolden. “OPR’s review of media reports relating to this matter revealed numerous possible sources of the information and yielded no evidence indicating that the USAO was responsible for the disclosure.”