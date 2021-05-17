Man shot after allegedly driving at Baltimore officer was jailed on drug and gun charges, but a judge let him out, records show

A 19-year-old shot by Baltimore police after allegedly driving into an officer last week had been ordered held without bond earlier this year on gun and drug charges, but was set free by another judge last month after the public defender’s office raised COVID-19 concerns.
Corey Dixon was arrested March 1, after members of the plainclothes Eastern District Action Team said in court papers that they watched an Instagram “story” post showing him displaying a gun in his waistband while standing near Collington Square Park.
The officers went to the park and saw him wearing the same clothes, and they say he took off running, according to court records. Police wrote that he tripped and fell, dropping a .40 caliber gun. They also allegedly recovered 50 gel caps of heroin and eight vials of cocaine.
District Court Judge David Aldouby ordered Dixon held without bond pending trial on those charges, records show The public defender’s office filed an appeal, saying his detention amid the COVID-19 pandemic was “cruel and unusual punishment.”
On April 13, Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Roger Taylor reversed Aldouby’s order, releasing Dixon on his own recognizance and instructing him to apply to ROCA, a non-profit program which tries to provide jobs and training to at-risk youth. Dixon has no prior arrests, according to visible electronic court records (A new law recently went into effect that removes dropped cases from the online case search database).
Now police say Dixon, while on release, is suspected of committing a string of robberies. Police said they approached his vehicle in East Baltimore Thursday night in connection with a robbery investigation, and Dixon drove off.
Baltimore police have said Dixon drove into an officer, who fired his service weapon, striking Dixon in the shoulder. Defense attorney Andre Mahasa noted in court Monday the officer did not suffer serious injuries.
“It is our position that my client was hot, lost control and then the officer was struck, but not seriously,” he told Judge Rachel Skolnik. Mahasa said that Dixon is enrolled in a program and attempting to obtain his GED as well as a commercial driver’s license.
Dixon has not been charged in connection with any robberies but remains a “person of interest,” said police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge.
Skolnik ordered him held without bond pending trial, saying she believed he is a danger to the community.
Dixon is charged with second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and traffic violations.