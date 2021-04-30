Can Baltimore end the War on Drugs? As Marilyn Mosby takes lead on decriminalization, few public health alternatives are in place

Deputy State’s Attorney Jan Bledsoe said during the Highlandtown meeting that while prosecutors want to continue to go after drug dealers, they’re dependent on police — and the community — to make the cases. “You guys know we’re not the ones who make the arrests, right?” she said. “We would love to prosecute [drug dealing]. In order to prosecute, you have to have evidence, and in order to have evidence, people need to call police and report what they see.”