‘He got 4 years?’ Plea deal means man who killed his wife in Baltimore County cold case could be released next year.

The detectives reexamined the crime scene photos. They saw no signs of a break-in, and the only thing missing was an Army knife kept under a workbench in the basement. Bridges saw cables were unscrewed from electronics, not torn out — unusual for a burglar ransacking a house. Norton had hung his coat on the back of a chair, and the drawers of a piece of furniture had been pulled out, supposedly by the burglar, within inches of the coat. To detectives, that signaled someone had pulled out the drawers after hanging the coat. They believed the scene was staged.