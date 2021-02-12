Three charged in 2019 killing of Catonsville Y youth sports director Jordan Taylor

Three men have been charged in the 2019 home invasion killing of a 31-year-old man, who was the beloved youth sports director at the Y in Catonsville.
Police charged Aaron Butler, 48, of Elkridge; Donta Holdclaw, 46, of West Baltimore; and Elease Frazier, 27, of Northwest Baltimore; for the Nov. 5, 2019 fatal shooting of Jordan Taylor in the 4800 block of Clifton Ave., court records show.
Butler is charged in with 23 counts, including first degree murder, assault, burglary, home invasion and attempted murder. Holdclaw and Frazier face 40 counts each; all have been ordered held without bail.
The case was investigated by Baltimore Police and the ATF, and charged in Baltimore District Court.
At a bail review for Butler on Friday morning, Assistant State’s Attorney Robin Wherley told the court that Butler was linked to the crime scene and his co-defendants through cell phone records and Facebook messages. Defense attorney Andrea Jaskulsky said that the facts indicate that someone shot through the door, broke into the home, and left without taking anything.
Police released surveillance video three months after the killing, showing the suspects mulling around Taylor’s townhome. Police said at the time they were looking for three suspects and a light blue Honda CR-V that fled the scene.
Taylor’s mother wrote on Facebook last year that her son died protecting his wife, trying to block intruders from pushing their way into his home, according to WJZ-TV.
Taylor had started working at the Y as a camp counselor during his teenage years. It’s where he met his wife and made his career running the sports program for preschool families.
“We always joke that he was the local celebrity,” District Executive Director Dawn Chrystal-Wolfe recalled in 2019. “He knew all the kids’ names and knew the things he liked and didn’t like. He made them feel valued.”
An outpouring of support for Taylor’s legacy led the Catonsville Y to launch the Jordan Taylor Youth Development Fund.
Jaskulsky, Butler’s attorney, said at Friday’s bail review that he has been working for the past year as a FedEx driver and had not gotten into any trouble, and asked that he be released on home confinement, which was denied.
Butler previously received more than 8 years in federal prison for a handgun conviction, which was reduced to 51 months in light of a Supreme Court decision that changed what qualified as a violent felony. In that case, according to his plea agreement, police had been looking for Butler in connection with a non-fatal shooting investigation in which he was not a suspect; Butler told detectives he had purchased a .357 off the street for $200 a week earlier.
This story will be updated.