Rumors of a Baltimore serial killer swirl on social media, but police dismiss them. Here’s what we know about the cases.

Other cases that have been cited include the killing of a woman who was found inside of a vacant home in East Baltimore last month, and a woman found dead at a Pikesville hotel. City police said the victim found in the vacant home, 26-year-old Brea White, had suffered from blunt force trauma and her body was intact. Baltimore County police would not provide more information about the cause of death for the hotel victim, 43-year-old Lashawn Sanders, but said she was found in the hallway of the hotel. Both cases are also unsolved.