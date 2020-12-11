Rumors of a Baltimore serial killer swirl on social media, but police dismiss them. Here’s what we know about the cases.

Social media rumors have been swirling this week about a possible serial killer in Baltimore, with one tweet getting thousands of retweets and other information circulating Facebook. The fear appears fueled by the recent discovery of a woman’s dismembered body in Morrell Park, with the posts citing other cases dating back to last year as possibly connected.
Police in the city and Baltimore County say they see no such connections, and a review of the available information on the cases shows little in common. Here’s a rundown of what is known about the cases that have been mentioned:
- The first dates to May 2019, when the dismembered body of Dominique Foster was found in a shopping cart in Northwest Baltimore. Her father was arrested weeks later, and has been held without bail pending trial ever since. The man, Lawrence Banks, was previously convicted of murdering his own son and another man.
- Another case involves a man’s dismembered torso that was found in December 2019 at a recycling station in Cockeysville. John Ernest Stevens, 42, of Laurel, had last been seen there seven days earlier. Police said the body was wrapped in a tarp and was among recycling items that were being processed —they did not know where it might have been picked up from. County police this week told The Baltimore Sun that the case is open and active.
- Some of the rumors have cited reports of a woman’s “dismembered” body being found along train tracks in Northwest Baltimore. Police said they believe the woman overdosed on the tracks, and that a train ran over her foot. Her death is not considered a homicide.
- On Nov. 30, a woman’s dismembered body was found under a tarp in Morrell Park. Police have not been able to identify her yet, and have made no arrests.
Other cases that have been cited include the killing of a woman who was found inside of a vacant home in East Baltimore last month, and a woman found dead at a Pikesville hotel. City police said the victim found in the vacant home, 26-year-old Brea White, had suffered from blunt force trauma and her body was intact. Baltimore County police would not provide more information about the cause of death for the hotel victim, 43-year-old Lashawn Sanders, but said she was found in the hallway of the hotel. Both cases are also unsolved.
“Detectives advised that the incidents are not related what so ever,” a county police spokeswoman said in an email.